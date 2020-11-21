Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Midway, O'Hare to Set Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

As Illinois continues to buckle down with Tier 3 mitigations in place, the state reported more than 100 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

That marks three consecutive days above the century mark for new fatalities as the state sees numbers continue to rise amid a surge in cases and deaths.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Aviation is planning to set up coronavirus testing sites at both of the city's airports, serving both passengers and employees amid the pandemic.

Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around Illinois this weekend:

Illinois Tops 100 Coronavirus Fatalities for 3rd Day in a Row Friday

Deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois topped 100 Friday for the third day in a row, and the continuing deluge of new cases helps explain why the nation hit an all-time high on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 126 fatalities related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, along with 13,012 newly confirmed infections. The recent weeks' soaring numbers prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reimpose harsher restrictions on social interaction. So-called Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide Friday.

The pandemic is shaking the nation with its virulence, by some measures topping its disastrous spring start. The nearly 188,000 new cases reported Thursday was an all-time national high, as were the more than 80,000 who are hospitalized. An average of 1,300 are dying daily across the U.S.

Chicago's Midway and O'Hare Airports to Set Up COVID-19 Testing Facilities

The Chicago Department of Aviation plans to establish COVID-19 testing for both travelers and employees at Midway and O'Hare international airports, the department announced.

In a news release issued Friday, the CDA stated its seeking proposals from vendors who hope to provide testing services at both airports. The "successful bidder," the department said, will be able to provide both PCR and rapid tests and have the capacity to begin testing before the start of the December holiday travel season.

On Tuesday, a drive-up COVID testing site will be established at Midway and will be available to the community as well as airport travelers and employees. In addition, the airport seeks to construct a second walk-up site inside the facility.

Northwestern Healthcare Staff Describes Work During Second Coronavirus Surge, ‘We Have Whole Families That We See'

As a second coronavirus surge escalates, there’s no quiet day on the COVID-19 unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.