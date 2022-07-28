Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Taste or Smell, Lollapalooza COVID Precautions

Long-lasting COVID symptoms are possible following infection from the virus, but for some, there's one symptom in particular that won't end, a new study found.

Sen. Dick Durbin Tests Positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced Thursday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19," Durbin said in a statement. "Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms."

Durbin said he plans to quarantine and follow advice from his doctor, but will continue working remotely.

Millions Still Without Sense of Smell or Taste After COVID-19

Still struggling with your sense of smell after a bout with COVID-19? You’re far from alone.

About 5% of patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 — some 27 million people worldwide — are estimated to have suffered a long-lasting loss of smell or taste, a new analysis suggests.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID and When Are You Most Likely to Spread It?

For those who contract COVID, particularly with the spread of the ultra-transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant, it's not just while you're experiencing symptoms that you can be contagious, experts say. In fact, the now-dominant variant may even be keeping people positive for longer.

The latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who contract COVID-19 isolate for at least five days, followed by five days of strict mask use.

Despite the length of positivity and the contagiousness of the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she doesn't anticipate changes to isolation or quarantine protocols. She did note, however, some people are staying positive longer.

Biden Credits Vaccines, Early Treatment for Quick Recovery From COVID-19

After isolating for five days with mild COVID-19 symptoms, President Joe Biden said he was “feeling great” and credited vaccines, boosters and therapeutic treatments like Paxlovid for his swift recovery.

Ahead of Lollapalooza, City of Chicago Reminds of COVID-19 Precautions at Large Gatherings

Outdoor celebrations and social gatherings are a large part of summer, including this year, even though COVID-19 concerns remain. With the presence of two more contagious omicron subvariants, extra measures are encouraged to slow the spread of COVID-19, while also making sure people still enjoy time outdoors.

And with preparations underway for Lollapalooza, Chicago's largest summer festival, the city's Department of Public Health Monday tweeted a series of reminders to encourage COVID-19 safety.

When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID? Here's What Doctors Say

The latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who contract COVID-19 isolate for at least five days, followed by five days of strict mask use.

As new more contagious omicron subvariants account for a rising number of cases nationwide, some are wondering if infections last longer and if you're contagious for a greater period of time.

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests With BA.5? Chicago's Top Doc Explains

As the BA.5 omicron subvariant, COVID's most contagious variant yet, continues to spread and more people look to test after exposure, how reliable are the at-home COVID tests with the latest strain?

Chicago's top doctor said that while the tests are reliable, some people may need more than one before they get a positive result.

How Soon Can You Get COVID Again? Cases Reported Within 1 Month Amid BA.5 Spread, Experts Say

With the BA.5 omicron subvariant leading to a rise in reinfections, even for those who may have already had omicron, many are wondering how quickly they could get COVID again following an infection.

While many experts say the exact timing remains unclear and dependent on each individual, cases are being reported of reinfections in as early as one month.

How Long Can You Test Positive for COVID? BA.5 Making Some Last Longer, Top Doc Says

If you've tested positive for COVID and have completed your isolation but are still testing positive, you're likely not alone. How long could your results stay positive? Turns out, the ultra-contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant could be making people stay positive longer, according to Chicago's top doctor.

"I wouldn't say the incubation period is shorter... it's been getting shorter compared to what the original was, but we are seeing people often have just upper respiratory symptoms or having a cold, they're having sore throat sometimes, they're having fever or not seeing a lot of that severe illness - especially in people who are up to date with vaccine because the secondary part of your immune system kicks in and helps - but we're seeing people...they can stay positive for a little longer," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live Tuesday.

Is COVID's Incubation Period Changing With BA.5 Subvariant? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains

With the most contagious version of coronavirus yet spreading across the country, what does that mean for COVID's incubation period and is it changing?

According to Chicago's top doctor, while much is still unfolding surrounding the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, she doesn't believe the incubation period is changing, but rather some people are staying positive for longer.

