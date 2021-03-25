Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loretto Hospital COO Resigns, Spring Break Warning

A Loretto Hospital executive resigned Wednesday amid ongoing controversies over the hospital reportedly giving well-connected people early access to COVID vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the city cannot continue to reopen if coronavirus metrics continue to climb.

And are you thinking of traveling for spring break? Here's a look at what you need to consider first.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Loretto Hospital COO Resigns Amid COVID Vaccine Controversies

The board of trustees at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital has unanimously accepted the resignation of COO/CFO Dr. Anosh Ahmed, one of the central figures in an ongoing controversy over the hospital purportedly giving well-connected people early access to the coronavirus vaccine.

The board announced the decision on Wednesday evening. The hospital has been under intense scrutiny for several weeks, as reports from Block Club Chicago and WBEZ have linked hospital officials with special coronavirus vaccination events held at the businesses of high-profile individuals connected to the hospital’s board.

Lightfoot Won't Talk More About Reopening if Chicago COVID Numbers Keep Climbing

As coronavirus metrics continue to climb across Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the city cannot continue to reopen if numbers further increase.

"We are definitely concerned," Lightfoot said. "We're not in a position, as a result of [increasing metrics], to really be talking about a more reopening issues, particularly when it comes to expanding capacity indoors. The last thing that any of us want to do is take any steps back."

The mayor added that additional guidance will be released in coming days, but currently the COVID-19 trends are "going in the wrong direction" and preventing Chicago from returning to normalcy.

Chicago Employers Cannot Take Action Against Workers for Time Off to Receive COVID Vaccine

A new Chicago ordinance says employers cannot take adverse action against an employee for taking time off to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, providing similar worker protection to last May's coronavirus legislation.

The city's vaccine anti-retaliation ordinance protects employees from being fired or retaliated against for taking time to receive a coronavirus vaccination, causing employers to potentially face fines between $1,000 to $5,000 for violations.

Thinking of Traveling This Spring Break? Here's What You Should Know First

Thinking of traveling for spring break? Chicago's top doctor urged residents to think twice, unless they are fully vaccinated.

"My strongest piece of advice is, please do not travel until you are fully vaccinated - two weeks post your second vaccine," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "And that is doubly true if you're planning to travel internationally, because the US has done by far the most vaccines of any country in the world."

Even those who are vaccinated, Arwady said, should continue wearing masks and maintaining their distance.

Arwady's advice comes on the heels of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Monday again advised against travel.

DuPage County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

DuPage County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, expanding eligibility to residents age 16 or older with specific health conditions and disabilities, officials announced.

According to the DuPage County Health Department, over 174,000 residents will become eligible under Wednesday's new expansion to include more underlying health conditions.

“Although vaccine supply remains extremely limited, we are making significant progress in vaccinating some of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” Karen Ayala, executive director of DuPage County Health Department, said. “Getting vaccines into the arms of our residents is our highest and most urgent priority."

Health officials reminded that residents eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B remain prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine and can make appointments as new times become available.

What is Driving the Rise in COVID Cases in Chicago? Data Points to One Age Group

What's behind the latest rise in coronavirus cases in Chicago?

According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, it appears one particular age group is seeing the largest increase in cases in recent days, a concerning trend reminiscent of last fall's surge.

"So the biggest thing driving this is increases in cases in our younger adults, and I want to highlight that," Arwady said during a press conference Tuesday. "Unfortunately, these sorts of increases are just what we were seeing in October as we were starting to see the beginnings of what became our huge surge. It was really the same case rates and younger adults that started this."

What Chicago Health Officials Are Watching for to Determine if Another Surge is On the Way

Chicago's top doctor said rising COVID metrics have her "worried," but as for whether or not they signal the beginning of a third surge in the city, there's one thing she's watching for.

"I don't know fully what's going to happen here," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "I do know that we are pushing vaccine absolutely as quickly as we can, ramping up our monitoring for the variants we are seeing...and continuing to ask people to do what has gotten us this far. If we see a big increase in cases not accompanied by an increase in hospitalizations or deaths I don't worry about that as much. But if we start to see it impacting in serious ways, you know, and then the big question is what does this mean for reopening?"

Arwady said health officials tracked indicators in the lead-up to the previous two surges to find ways to predict another potential increase.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,793 New COVID Cases, 20 Deaths, 107K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 2,793 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths, along with more than 107,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 2,793 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,227,708 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 20 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,136 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.8% while the positivity rate for individuals tested stands at 3.1%.

A total of 107,219 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said. The latest figures brought the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 97,680.

‘We Are Worried': Chicago and Illinois Officials Say COVID Metrics Rising Again

COVID metrics in both Chicago and Illinois are beginning to show "signs of concern" as case numbers and positivity rates start to increase.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said an increase in metrics prevented her from announcing new reopenings Tuesday.

"I was very much hoping today to be able to do some further reopening," Arwady said. "In the setting of what these numbers look like, we're just keeping a close eye. We've got to come back down to moderate risk in all of our indicators."

Those indicators include the number of cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths, among others.

Pritzker Receives COVID Vaccine

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker received his dose of the COVID vaccine on Wednesday, getting the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Springfield. Pritzker received his vaccine days after more essential workers - including government employees - became eligible in Illinois on Monday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker received the coronavirus vaccine Wednesday in Springfield.

Innovative Express Care Blames ‘Communication Breakdown' for ‘Misallocated' COVID Vaccine Doses

Innovative Express Care on Wednesday blamed a "communication breakdown" with the city of Chicago after health officials said the clinic "knowingly misallocated" thousands of COVID vaccine doses intended for Chicago Public Schools employees.

The Chicago Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced that it had halted vaccine supply to Innovative Express Care, the health provider contracted to vaccinate CPS employees, after city officials said the provider "administered vaccine to non-CPS individuals without prior authorization."

CDPH said it had stopped distribution of vaccine doses to Innovative Express Care and that it would reclaim all vaccine stored with the provider - a decision Innovative Express Care on Tuesday said left them "bewildered, saddened, and frankly disappointed in our local government."

Innovative Express Care said Tuesday that CDPH "never made it clear" that they "should be storing vaccines in a refrigerator for people awaiting second doses."

"Rather, we have been following the nation’s commitment to get as many vaccines in eligible patients’ arms, as quickly as possible. Our mission involved vaccinating as many eligible patients as quickly as possible, and not at the whims of the city official’s latest political crisis," the provider said.

Illinois Vaccinations

When Can You Get the COVID Vaccine in Illinois? Here's a Breakdown

When can you get the COVID vaccine in Illinois? The answer is: it depends. While Illinois is expanding its eligibility guidelines, Chicago is on its own plan.

Eligibility will expand to all residents over the age of 16 outside of Chicago in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced. But some people are already eligible or will become eligible before then.

Here's a look at who is eligible to get the vaccine now and who will become eligible in the coming weeks.

Looking for a COVID Vaccine Appointment in Illinois? Here's a List of Places to Check

With both Illinois and Chicago opening vaccinations to millions of residents under varying guidelines, many are wondering where they can get vaccinated and how they schedule an appointment.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as doses continue to trail demand.

Click here for a breakdown of where you can get vaccinated and how to get an appointment, when available.