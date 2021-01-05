Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Lightfoot to Update on Vaccines, CPS Teachers Work Outside in Protest

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top doctor on Tuesday are set to deliver an update on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools teachers bundled up and conducted remote learning sessions outside one school in a sort of protest against the district ordering some staff back into schools on Monday despite safety concerns as the pandemic continues.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 5:

Lightfoot, Chicago's Top Doctor to Update on Vaccine Rollout

Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are scheduled to speak at a news conference at 9:30 a.m. at Norwegian American Hospital.

Over the weekend, Lightfoot criticized the federal government for the vaccine rollout, saying that it could take more than a year to administer the vaccine to all city residents at the current pace of dose shipments.

In a social media post Saturday, Lightfoot said that the city’s health department has administered more than 95% of the vaccine doses it has received so far from the federal government.

In the tweet, Lightfoot said that at the current rate of dose allocation, it would take 71 weeks to fully vaccinate all city residents.

“We need more vaccine. Now,” she said.

Chicago COVID-19 Vaccine Map: See Where People Have Been Vaccinated by ZIP Code

Which parts of Chicago have seen the most vaccinations against the coronavirus? The city is sharing public data on COVID-19 vaccine doses administered each day, sorted by ZIP code.

The ZIP code that has seen the most vaccinations as of Monday is 60622 on the Near West Side, according to the city's data, which says 1,815 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents of that area.

After that, 1,801 residents of the 60657 ZIP code on the North Side have received their first doses of the vaccine, while 1,708 residents of the 60611 ZIP code on the Near North Side have gotten their first shots.

You can see how many people have been vaccinated in each of Chicago's ZIP codes, as well as what percentage of the population that is, in the map below.

Illinois Reports 5,059 New Cases of Coronavirus, 79 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 5,059 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 79 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures available from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases bring the state to 984,880 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The 79 additional deaths Monday bring the state to 16,834 during the pandemic.

In all, 48,254 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, bringing the state total to 13,530,371 during the pandemic.

According to IDPH data, 3,948 patients are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus, an uptick from Sunday. Of those patients, 816 are currently in intensive care units, while 471 patients are on ventilators at this time.

"The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 is 8.6%," IDPH said in a statement. "The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 is 9.8%."

When Might Tiered Mitigations Be Lifted? Here's What the Governor Has Said

With the holidays over and the New Year beginning, when might Illinois start to see its tiered mitigations lifted?

Currently, Illinois is under Tier 3 mitigations, which have lowered capacity limitations for outdoor dining, left indoor dining suspended and increased other restrictions.

According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker the answer on when things could begin to reopen isn't concrete.

Here's a look at what the governor has said and when in recent weeks.

Chicago Teachers Conduct Remote Classes Outside School After Staff Ordered Back

Teachers at Brentano Math and Science Academy on the city's Northwest Side sat at socially distanced tables outside the school, wearing masks and full winter gear as they taught classes virtually.

Chicago Teachers Union organizer Jhoanna Maldonado said the teachers outside were from several different grade levels, teaching outside in support of pre-K staff who had been ordered to return to the school to prepare for in-person instruction.

Cook County Releases COVID Vaccine Registration Form for Residents

Suburban Cook County residents are now able to fill out a survey from the Department of Public Health to express interest in receiving the new coronavirus vaccine in the coming weeks and months, a step the department says is critical to rolling out the treatment to the county’s 2.5 million residents.

The survey, originally open to health care and essential workers who work in the suburban portions of the county, is also now open to residents interested in receiving the vaccine, the department announced late Monday.

There had been some confusion over whether residents could fill out the survey earlier in the day, but those questions were resolved in the evening as officials seek to gain a fuller understanding of how they will roll out the treatment as more doses become available.

“We are seeking to deliver updated, transparent information directly to the public so that the giant task of immunizing up to 2.5 million residents can be accomplished efficiently and equitably over the coming weeks and months,” the department said in a press release.

The survey, which can be found at the county’s website, can be filled out by residents living in CCDPH’s jurisdiction, and healthcare workers living in the jurisdiction of the health department can fill out a separate survey available on the website.

Officials are cautioning residents that the public health department’s jurisdiction does not include Chicago, Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park or Stickney Township, which all have their own health departments and are handling the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in different ways.

Those who fill out the survey will be put on a list to receive more information about the vaccine, and the list will also be used to disseminate information on when the vaccine will be available to the general public, according to officials.

Those who do not have access to the internet and still want to be added to the county’s contact list can call the COVID hotline at 708-836-4755, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

