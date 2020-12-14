Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Hospitals Prepare for First Vaccine Shipments

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

As shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to hit cities across the U.S. this week, the Chicago area is preparing for its initial doses.

Illinois health officials reported 7,216 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 115 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 14):

Chicago-Area Hospitals Prepare for First Shipments of Coronavirus Vaccine

After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19, hospitals in Chicago and across Illinois are preparing to receive the first doses for health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the United States on Sunday, as the nation approaches a death toll of 300,000 lives lost since the pandemic began.

Illinois will receive approximately 109,000 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment. Chicago will receive 23,000 doses and 86,000 will be distributed around the rest of the state.

Here's What We Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine So Far

Over the past couple weeks, health experts have attempted to explain how the coronavirus vaccine will work and debunk any myths attached to its usage.

Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Application Deadline Looms

The deadline for Illinois small businesses to apply for coronavirus relief grants comes early this week, according to state officials.

In a coronavirus briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said small businesses owners have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to apply for the Business Interruption Grants.

"Since we launched the BIG program in June, making $540 million available to small businesses, with $270 million reserved for childcare businesses specifically – we’ve seen an enormous response, which speaks to the challenges faced by so many of our small businesses," Pritzker said.

At this point in the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has paid out more than $168 million of the $270 million devoted to small businesses to over 6,300 owners in over 500 cities around the state, Pritzker said.

He added that officials expect to continue using grants through the end of the year until all funding is allocated.

Pritzker said special consideration for the grants is given to businesses most heavily impacted by the pandemic, especially those in downstate communities, along with businesses making an annual revenue of $5 million or less. Businesses that have not received other forms of emergency assistance like the Paycheck Protection Program will also be more specifically considered.

"If you own a small business, or you know someone who does – make sure

they take the time to submit an application if they qualify," Pritzker said.

Illinois' BIG program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, according to Pritzker, with an average grant size of $25,000.

For more information, the governor said to visit Illinois.gov/DCEO.

Positivity Rates Fall Across State Healthcare Regions, Increase Only in Chicago

Ten of the state's 11 healthcare regions have seen a drop in positivity rates, except in Chicago where several metrics are on the rise, according to the latest data.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, both positivity rates and hospitalizations have begun to steadily decline across the state.

Region 11, however, was the only healthcare region to see an increase in positivity rates Dec. 10, rising to 12.5%. Though the region was seeing a steady decrease of hospitalizations over nine days, Chicago increased by two people Sunday.

Illinois Reports 7,216 New Coronavirus Cases, 115 Additional Deaths Sunday

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 848,904 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began, along with 14,291 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 63,648 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 11,776,832 during the pandemic.

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Shipping Across U.S.

NBC 5’s Lisa Chavarria has the latest updates as Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine begins to ship across the United States.

Chicago-Area Frontline Workers Prepare for COVID-19 Vaccine

Now that final approval has been given, millions of doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will soon be distributed throughout the U.S. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Illinois' Top Doctor Urges Residents to Stay Home This Holiday Season

With the holidays approaching, Illinois' top doctor has advised residents to stay home and avoid gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

At the state's daily coronavirus news briefing Friday, Illinois Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, acknowledged that despite her pleas, some people are going to travel anyway.

"For those of you who will not heed this recommendation or people who have family or friends traveling to see you, I do recommend testing before or after your visits or your travel," she said.

FDA Not Recommending Vaccine for Pregnant Women Right Now

The FDA’s Dr. Peter Marks said Saturday that pregnant women should consult their doctor before taking the Pfizer vaccine, given that pregnant women were not part of the clinical trials for the emergency use authorization. “The provider and individual can make a decision about whether the benefits outweigh the risks,” said Marks. “[Taking the vaccine is] not something that we’re recommending at this time. That’s something that we’re leaving up to the individual.”

Hospitals in Illinois, Indiana Prepare For First Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine

Pfizer has already stored the initial doses of its vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and near Kenosha, Wisconsin, following approval of the vaccine by the FDA on Friday.

Chicago’s Mt. Sinai Hospital believes as soon as Tuesday it will be able to begin administering the vaccine to health care workers.

“We did an internal survey, and 70 percent of our employees ... are willing to get vaccinated,” said pharmacist Tejal Patel.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Here's How to Check Hospital Bed Availability Near You

If you need to go to the hospital -- for coronavirus or any other reason -- will there be room for you there right now?

The Illinois Department of Public Health issues daily reports on the number of hospital beds and intensive-care unit beds that are currently available in each of Illinois' eleven regions. The state begins to issue warnings when a region's supply of open beds drops below 20%.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health earlier this week, three out of four staffed hospital beds are currently in use statewide.

Track the hospital bed availability near you here.