Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Half of All Adults Fully Vaccinated

More than half of all adult residents of Illinois are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the daily count of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois dropped to the lowest point in nearly a year.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Illinois Sees Lowest Daily COVID Case Count in Nearly a Year

The daily count of new and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois dropped to 521 on Monday, which is the lowest point in nearly one year.

Illinois Department of Public Health data show the state's previous lowest total was 462 cases on June 22 of last year.

The state also reported 33 deaths on Monday.

The newly reported confirmed and probable coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,382,186 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,827, according to IDPH.

In the last 24 hours, 25,692 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24.6 million now conducted during the pandemic.

The state reported 22,255 vaccinations in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccinations to 50,162 doses.

Read more here.

Illinois Lawmakers Pass Bill to Let Bars Give a Free Drink to Vaccinated Customers

A bill passed by Illinois lawmakers over the weekend would let bars and restaurants give out a free alcoholic drink to customers who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

The so-called "shot and a beer" provision is part of a bill that also allows bars and restaurants to serve cocktails to go, a measure that served as a lifeline to struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois House passed Senate Bill 104 on Thursday. The Senate passed the final version of the bill Sunday, sending it to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk. Pritzker has not yet indicated whether or not he plans to sign it.

The measure allows establishments with liquor licenses to give customers a free drink if they show proof that they've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a promotional campaign incentivizing getting vaccinated.

Read more here.

More Than Half of Illinois Adults Now Fully Vaccinated for COVID

More than half of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, public health officials announced Sunday.

Overall 11.2 million vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health officials said about 67% of all adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases has been declining in the state. Health officials on Sunday reported 602 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths. The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 1.7%.

Nearly 8,300 Illinois COVID Cases Linked to Variant Strains, Officials Say

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed nearly 8,300 cases of coronavirus caused by variant strains of the virus, including more than 5,500 caused by a strain that originated in the United Kingdom.

According to the latest data published by the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 8,282 cases of coronavirus have been linked to five different variant strains that have been detected in the state during the pandemic.

Of those cases, 5,575 have been linked to the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom and was first detected in the United States in Dec. 2020. The variant has been revealed to spread more quickly and easily than other variants, and UK researchers believe that it could cause an increased risk of death, although IDPH officials say those findings still require further verification.

Officials say that 2,101 cases of COVID have been linked to the P.1 variant, which emerged in Brazil in January. The variant’s mutations could make it more difficult for antibodies to fight it, according to researchers, and it was first detected in the U.S. in the same month.

Illinois Phase 5: What Will Change Statewide and When

Barring a significant rise in COVID-19 metrics, Illinois could lift all capacity limitations and fully reopening its economy as soon as June 11.

But what exactly will it look like, and what changes will be put into place?

Phase 5 will remove capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of the economy, with "businesses, schools and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures," according to state officials.

Conventions, festivals and large events will also be able to resume, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the city of Chicago announced it will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people in most settings following similar changes from the state of Illinois and revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.