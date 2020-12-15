Illinois Coronavirus Updates: First Doses of Vaccine to Be Administered Across the State

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Illinois and Chicago health officials will both oversee the administration of the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the city and state Tuesday, given to health care workers at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, the deadline for Illinois small businesses to apply for coronavirus relief grants is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to state officials.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 15):

Chicago to Administer First Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine at Loretto Hospital

Chicago will administer the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday at Loretto Hospital on the city's West Side, officials say.

The first doses will be given at 10:30 a.m. to health care workers at the hospital located at 645 S. Central Ave., according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. The vaccination can be watched live in the video player above.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the arrival of the vaccine in the city on Monday, tweeting, "Tomorrow the first Chicagoans will be vaccinated. This is a moment for history and a moment of hope."

"Though we still have a long way to go, I want to extend my deep and heartfelt thanks on behalf of our city to the many scientists, researchers, and other medical staff who made this moment possible," she continued. "You are not only saving lives, you are putting our entire world back on track."

Read more here.

First COVID-19 Vaccination Outside Chicago to Happen Tuesday in Peoria

The first coronavirus vaccination outside Chicago will be given Tuesday at a hospital in Peoria, officials announced.

Healthcare workers at OSF Francis Medical Center will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside the city in Illinois at 11 a.m.

For more information on where vaccines will be administered Tuesday, click here.

Why Illinois Didn't Administer Its First Coronavirus Vaccine Monday, According to Pritzker

Several cities across the country administered their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine Monday, but while Illinois did receive its first shipments, the state and its largest city have yet to start vaccinations.

According to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, one reason for the state's delay is because the shipment needed to be divided into 96 separate deliveries.

"There were shipments made directly to certain hospitals by the federal government that arrived in your typical large cities, and then there were shipments that were made to the states to distribute among, in our case, 96 public health departments all across the state, excluding Chicago, which got a direct shipment," Pritzker said Monday. "So that's one of the reasons that you see a difference in arrival times and shipment times- that we have to receive it here and split it up into 96 different packages to go to those public health departments."

Pritzker cited the state's size among the reason the deliveries might take longer to reach residents.

"I think that's one of the reasons you hear everybody saying, you know, 'have patience,' is that this is going to take a little while because in Illinois, in particular, because we have a very large state and 96 local public health departments in many hospitals, just takes a little longer than it does to go to a big city, for example," Pritzker said.

Pritzker Says He'll Wait to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Until His ‘Turn Comes Up'

With the coronavirus vaccine arriving in Illinois for the first time this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that he will not be receiving the treatment right away, saying he will wait for the time his “turn comes up.”

During his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday, Pritzker says that he wants healthcare workers and workers and residents in long-term care facilities to get the treatment before he receives the injection, emphasizing their importance in the vaccination process.

“(I’ll get the vaccine) whenever I’m assigned a place in line,” he said. “We still have a lot of healthcare workers, and a lot of long-term care facilities that need to be covered, including the people who work at those facilities as well as the residents.”

Cook County Health Officials Lay Out Plans for First Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Health officials in Cook County laid out their plans Monday for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive the treatment.

The announcement was made during a press conference Monday, with officials saying that the county will begin administering the vaccine to eligible individuals this week.

“After a year that has presented unthinkable challenges to our residents, I’m grateful that the COVID-19 vaccine will become available in the coming weeks,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “As we look toward 2021, it is my hope that this vaccine, and Cook County’s plan to administer the vaccine, will provide renewed hope that we are a step closer to a sense of normalcy.”

County health officials announced that the first phase of the vaccine rollout will be limited to two categories of residents:

-Healthcare workers, particularly those who treat COVID patients

-Residents and staff at long-term care facilities

According to the county, hospitals will vaccinate their own employees as the treatment rolls out, and long-term care facilities are part of a federal program that will work with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, among others, to vaccinate residents and staff.

More on the plan here.

How to Spot a COVID-19 Vaccine Con, According to the BBB

As the first FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine rolls out across the United States, the Better Business Bureau has issued a new warning: be on the lookout for phony versions of a vaccine.

“We want consumers to be forewarned [and] become educated,” said Steve Bernas, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and Northern Illinois.

The BBB says there are already reports of scam calls offering people a chance to avoid long lines and receive an early dose of the Pfizer vaccine for $79.99.

“This is my 33rd year at the BBB, and it’s probably the worst types of scams I’ve seen. These scammers are heartless and relentless,” said Bernas.

Watch out for phishing messages attempting to trick you into sharing your passwords and personal information. The BBB has also seen an increase in scams using robocalls to impersonate government officials.

Fraudsters are using telemarketing calls, text messages and social media platforms to market fake products.

To spot a likely COVID vaccine con, research carefully, be skeptical and do not respond to any solicitations about the vaccine, experts recommend.

They also say you should check with a doctor or trusted healthcare professional about vaccine eligibility and not buy any kind of COVID-19 vaccine or treatment on the internet or from an online pharmacy.

Lastly, ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers use urgency to cloud judgement and try to trick consumers into acting before thinking.

Illinois Review Board Endorses CDC Recommendations on COVID-19 Vaccine, Pritzker Says

Illinois’ independent review board has released its findings after investigating all FDA data on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, unanimously endorsing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on the safety and the administration of the treatment.

The announcement was made by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during his daily coronavirus press briefing on Monday. Pritzker, who was on hand as state officials accepted delivery of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, says that the review board was looking for maximum transparency with the public about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and that the board is currently updating COVID-19 guidance with all the information it gleaned from the CDC’s recommendations.

“We want everyone to be able to access the facts as clearly as possible as we have them,” he said. “Today is a very special day that should instill us all with optimism and hope.”

Read more here.

First Shipment of Coronavirus Vaccine Arrives in Illinois, Pritzker Says

The first shipment of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Illinois on Monday, with thousands of doses now being processed to go to hospitals across the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

"I'm proud to report that Illinois’ first vaccine doses have arrived safely and are now being processed to go to our hospitals," Pritzker tweeted just after 1 p.m. "I was elated to witness our first shipment arrive at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile and have great appreciation to those who made it possible."

Pritzker's office said the first shipment, delivered to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile, contained approximately 43,000 doses of the vaccine.

Illinois officials said Chicago received a shipment from the federal government on Monday as well, one of five local health departments to receive direct shipments independent of the state.

The four others include: Cook County Department of Public Health, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, Madison County Health Department, and St. Clair County Health Department.

Together, the six shipments account for the state's "expected allocation" of 100,000 doses, Pritzker's office said. That figure is slightly lower than what officials previously estimated would be 109,000 doses, with Chicago receiving 23,000 and 86,000 distributed around the rest of the state.

Illinois Reports 7,214 New Coronavirus Cases, 103 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, along with 103 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 856,118 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began, along with 14,394 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 92,256 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 11,869,088 during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted during that span is currently at 8.7%, while the positivity rate for residents tested for the virus is at 10.3%, officials say.

Hospitalizations related to the virus ticked downward on Monday to 4,951, with 1,070 of those patients occupying ICU beds and 621 on ventilators, according to health officials.

Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Application Deadline Looms

The deadline for Illinois small businesses to apply for coronavirus relief grants comes early this week, according to state officials.

In a coronavirus briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said small businesses owners have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to apply for the Business Interruption Grants.

"Since we launched the BIG program in June, making $540 million available to small businesses, with $270 million reserved for childcare businesses specifically – we’ve seen an enormous response, which speaks to the challenges faced by so many of our small businesses," Pritzker said.

At this point in the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has paid out more than $168 million of the $270 million devoted to small businesses to over 6,300 owners in over 500 cities around the state, Pritzker said.

He added that officials expect to continue using grants through the end of the year until all funding is allocated.

Pritzker said special consideration for the grants is given to businesses most heavily impacted by the pandemic, especially those in downstate communities, along with businesses making an annual revenue of $5 million or less. Businesses that have not received other forms of emergency assistance like the Paycheck Protection Program will also be more specifically considered.

"If you own a small business, or you know someone who does – make sure

they take the time to submit an application if they qualify," Pritzker said.

Illinois' BIG program provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, according to Pritzker, with an average grant size of $25,000.

For more information, the governor said to visit Illinois.gov/DCEO.

You can read more on this here.