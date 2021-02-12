Illinois Coronavirus Updates: First Case of South African Variant, 300 New Vaccination Sites

Illinois reported the first case of the South African COVID-19 variant Thursday, health officials announced.

Meanwhile, more than 300 new COVID-19 vaccination sites opened across the state in the last day, as hundreds more Walgreens stores across the state and some CVS locations are now administering vaccinations

Pritzker to Tour Cook County Vaccination Site

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to tour a COVID-19 vaccination site in suburban Cook County on Friday.

Pritzker is scheduled to join local officials at 12 p.m. to tour the Federally Qualified Health Center vaccination site at Aunt Martha’s Chicago Heights Community Health Center, located at 1536 Vincennes Avenue in Chicago Heights, according to his public schedule.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the first case of the coronavirus variant B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, has been found in the state. The confirmed variant was located in a Rock Island resident, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

“We expected to see more cases of variants detected in Illinois, including the B.1.351 strain,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “These variants seem to spread more rapidly, which can lead to more cases of COVID-19 and even another surge. Our best path to defeating this virus as quickly as possible remains wearing our masks and getting vaccinated when it’s our turn.”

In the U.S., cases of the B.1.351 were first reported at the end of January, health officials said. Studies suggest the antibodies produced through the current COVID-19 vaccines recognize the variant, as well as offer "some protection."

"IDPH will continue to work with local health departments, academic partners, laboratories, and CDC to monitor for cases. IDPH has increased its surveillance for this and other variants using genomic sequence testing on an increased number of specimens," a release said.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,838 New Cases, 102 Deaths, 69K Vaccinations Reported Thursday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 2,800 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 102 additional deaths attributed to the virus and over 69,000 doses of the vaccine administered the day before.

According to the latest IDPH data, 2,838 confirmed and probable cases have been reported over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the statewide total to 1,155,833 since the pandemic began.

Health officials noted that approximately 80 cases previously reported in McLean County have been removed in totals due to false positives. IDPH said officials are currently reviewing the situation.

The 102 additional deaths bring the state to 19,841 deaths during the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, state laboratories have reported 96,525 new specimens for testing. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for all COVID tests stayed at 3.3%, the same from the day before, while the positivity rate on individuals dropped to 3.9%.

There are currently 1,954 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Illinois, with 448 of those patients in intensive care units and 227 patients currently on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 1,929,850 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois and Chicago, with another 456,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s program to aid long-term care facilities in vaccinating staff and patients. That brings the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 2,385,950.

Wednesday saw 69,029 doses administered, IDPH said, noting that the state has administered 1,549,108 total doses of the vaccine, including 226,974 at long-term care facilities.

Check How Your County's COVID Vaccination Data Compares to the State

As Illinois nears the end of the second week of COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B, health officials have administered more than 1.5 million doses. Check the chart below to see how your county's vaccinations compare to the state.

Illinois Vaccinations

More Than 300 New COVID Vaccination Locations Open in Illinois

The state of Illinois added more than 300 new COVID-19 vaccination sites in the last day, health officials announced Thursday, with hundreds more Walgreens stores across the state and some CVS locations now administering vaccinations.

An additional 339 Walgreens locations in Illinois opened as vaccination sites since Wednesday, state officials said, as well as four CVS locations.

That brings the total number of vaccination sites in the state to 860.

You can find a full list of vaccination sites in Illinois here.

Chicago and Cook County Will Not Join Illinois in Expanding Phase 1B Eligibility for COVID Vaccine

Chicago and Cook County will not join Illinois in expanding who is eligible for coronavirus vaccinations under Phase 1B later this month, officials said Thursday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President announced the decision in a joint statement, saying that the city and county are not receiving enough doses of the vaccine to allow them to expand eligibility along with the rest of the state in a decision Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the day before.

"Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible. That said, our greatest challenge in doing so is the very limited supply of vaccine we are receiving. While we are making progress every day with vaccinating people in 1a and 1b, at this time we are not being supplied with enough doses that would allow us to expand eligibility in these phases," the statement reads.

"Doing so in Chicago and Cook County would add well over one million additional people to 1b, and the result would be that those currently eligible, including seniors, frontline essential workers and those in our most heavily COVID-burdened communities, would have an even harder time getting a vaccine," Lightfoot and Preckwinkle continued.

"These phases were established after careful study and consideration, and are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We recognize the Governor must make tough choices and consider needs across this diverse state, but given the limited supply of vaccine, we must also make the tough choices as the leaders of the most populous city and county in the state. We look forward to expanding eligibility as vaccine supply improves."

Some CPS Teachers and Students Return to Schools Under New Plan for In-Person Learning

Some staff and students at Chicago Public Schools returned to classrooms on Thursday under a new framework approved by the district and the Chicago Teachers Union earlier this week.

Pre-K and cluster program students and teachers return to classrooms Thursday, with elementary school staff and students slated to return in the coming weeks. The return to schools comes a little over one day after members of the CTU voted to approve an agreement union leaders reached with the district in negotiations over the weekend.

The CTU said said 13,681 union members voted in favor of the proposal, representing 67.5% of the ballots cast, with another 6,585 members voting against the deal, which brings some teachers and students back to classrooms as early as Thursday.

The agreement was reached on Sunday after weeks of contentious negotiations.

CPS and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Sunday that the schedule for teachers and students to return is as follows:

Group/Grade Staff Start Date Student Start Date Pre-K & Students in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms February 11 February 11 Kindergarten—Grade 5 February 22 March 1 Grade 6—Grade 8 March 1 March 8

CPS said about 20% of students have opted for a return to in-person learning, with 80% continuing with remote learning for the time being. The district said Sunday that families who chose to continue remote learning will have another opportunity to return to schools before the start of the fourth quarter that begins in April.

Chicago to Increase Indoor Dining Capacity for Restaurants, Bars in Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions

Chicago is expanding indoor dining capacity at restaurants and bars as it looks to ease restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday, releasing a new framework and metrics to lift some of those mitigations.

Effective Thursday, indoor service at bars, restaurants and events expanded to the lesser of 25% capacity or 50 people per room or floor, Lightfoot said in a statement.

Additional restrictions can be lifted - including the increase of indoor capacity up to 40% - once the city reaches a "moderate risk" level in certain metrics: COVID-19 cases diagnosed per day and test positivity, among others officials said.

The metrics required to increase capacity to 40% under the new plan are as follows:

COVID cases diagnosed per day: currently averaging 466, in the “High-Risk” level. This number must be below 400 new cases per day to reach the “Moderate-Risk” level.

currently averaging 466, in the “High-Risk” level. This number must be below 400 new cases per day to reach the “Moderate-Risk” level. COVID test positivity : currently averaging 4.7%, in the “Low-Risk” level

: currently averaging 4.7%, in the “Low-Risk” level Emergency Departments visits for COVID-like illness : currently averaging 69 per day, in the “Moderate-Risk” level

: currently averaging 69 per day, in the “Moderate-Risk” level ICU beds occupied by COVID patients: currently averaging 148, in the “Moderate-Risk” level

Capacity can then increase to 50% after two weeks of successfully maintaining "moderate risk" levels across all four metrics, according to the city.

Suburban Cook County Increases Indoor Dining Capacity in Alignment With Chicago's Coronavirus Guidelines

Suburban Cook County is increasing indoor dining capacity at restaurants and bars to bring the county into alignment with new guidelines the city of Chicago announced Wednesday.

The Cook County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that it will increase capacity limits in bars, restaurants and event spaces to the lesser of 25% or 50 people in alignment with Chicago's new guidelines.

Illinois to Expand Vaccine Eligibility Under Phase 1B Later This Month

Illinois is set to expand the list of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Phase 1B of its rollout, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

The state expects to increase eligibility beginning Feb. 25, allowing for people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity to be vaccinated. The list includes those with cancer, diabetes, obesity, women who are pregnant, and those with several other conditions.

"In light of a steadily increasing federal vaccine supply, Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC," the governor's office said in a release. "In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities."

Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccinations Could Be Pushed Back, Arwady Says

As Chicago awaits more doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the city's top doctor said Tuesday that the next phase of vaccinations could be pushed back.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city needs to see a significant increase in vaccine doses from the federal government in order to move into Phase 1C as previously announced.

"If we don't get significantly more vaccine, like we're anticipating, it's possible we could have to push the date for 1C back," Arwady said. "At this point we're sort of going with a projection that there will be quite a bit more vaccine."

Chicago was originally planning to move into Phase 1C on March 29, followed by the entry of Phase 2 on May 31. Phase 1C includes all essential workers not covered in earlier phases, as well as Chicagoans between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions, Arwady said.

"Looking ahead to Phase 2, which is really when a vaccine is available to all Chicagoans, we're tentatively saying that might begin May 31, the end of May. All of these numbers for Phase 1C and Phase 2 is subject to change but just to give people a high level sense of what we're thinking," Arwady said.

As of Tuesday, Chicago was receiving 6,000 first doses of the vaccine per day, though there are more than 700,000 Chicagoans eligible for vaccinations in Phase 1B, according to Arwady.

Chicago Travel Order Updated: 46 States Now on List Requiring Quarantine or Negative Test

Chicago updated its emergency travel order on Tuesday, now including 46 U.S. states and one territory in the orange tier that requires either a 10-day quarantine or negative COVID-19 test before arrival in the city.

Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota and Puerto Rico were moved to the yellow tier Tuesday, which does not require quarantine or a pre-arrival coronavirus test but remains under an advisory to avoid non-essential travel, the Chicago Department of Public Health said.

All 46 other states and the District of Columbia remain in the orange tier. Updates to the order are issued every other Tuesday and take effect the following Friday.

"Though the Chicago case numbers have dropped of late, this is not a time to let our guard down," CDPH said in a statement. "To maintain the current trajectory, we must double down on what we know prevents COVID spread. This includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, washing your hands and staying at home as much as you can. Chicago residents are strongly advised to cancel non-essential travel."