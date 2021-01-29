Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FEMA Gives $43M for Vaccinations, How CPS' Reopening Plan Compares

More than $43 million in "expedited federal funding" has been given to Illinois' Emergency Management Agency to help with the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Meanwhile, the battle continues between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over plans to reopen for in-person learning. How does the district's plan compare to others?

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 29:

FEMA Gives $43M in Funding to Illinois to Help With COVID Vaccine Distribution

More than $43 million in "expedited federal funding" has been given to Illinois' Emergency Management Agency to help with the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, officials announced Thursday.

The money was given by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a federal disaster declaration on Jan. 20.

According to the agency, the money is an "advance payment" for costs like contract healthcare staffing. It also includes money for the creation and operation of temporary facilities and "vaccination assistance teams" in Illinois.

“FEMA is committed to expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country,” Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator of FEMA Region 5, said in a statement. “This expedited grant funding ensures the availability of critical healthcare resources to vaccinate Illinoisans and is just one part of our support to the state in their fight against this pandemic.”

Can You Visit Grandparents After They Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations?

After grandparents or older parents receive the coronavirus vaccine shot, is it safe to visit?

One expert from Northwestern University says not yet.

“Nothing changes after the vaccine. We will still need to socially distance and wear our masks. We should avoid our frail elders, because we just do not know the strength of their immune response to the vaccine and whether they have built up sufficient antibodies," Northwestern Medicine geriatrician and professor Dr. June McCoy said.

According to the physician, older adults naturally have diminished immune responses as they age, which continues to put them at risk for the coronavirus.

So when can families reunite with their older relatives?

McKoy said that until the U.S. has reached herd immunity, she would not advise visiting grandparents or older adults. She added that if grandparents lives in a long term care facilities, they will likely remain unable to take visitors in accordance with state rules.

Here's How CPS' Reopening Plan Compares To Other School Districts Nationwide

The battle continued Thursday between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over plans to reopen for in-person learning.

Both sides have not been able to agree on several issues, including a plan for vaccines, a plan for a "phased-in" reopening approach, accommodations for high risk teachers and a standard metric for positivity rate in the district.

Parents with students in pre-k and cluster programs who opted to return to in-person learning earlier this month were told to switch back to remote this week while the union works to reach an agreement.

For comparison, NBC 5 looked at reopening plans for several school district across the country.

Some school districts in other cities, like in Houston, have already been back in the classroom since October. The Houston Independent School District has just under 200,000 students.

The Houston district said 56% of students are learning virtual and 44% are learning in person, with parents able to reconsider their learning option every quarter.

“Every classroom has been evaluated to determine the maximum number of students and staff who can be in the room while maintaining safe ventilation standards,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said.

Hite’s district is taking a phased-in approach and will transition students to hybrid learning. The district is preparing to welcome pre-k to second grade students back on Feb. 22. for two days learning in person and three days learning remotely.

The district surveyed parents to gauge their response to the reopening plan. The district said 9,000 parents selected the hybrid learning model for their child.

The New York City Department of Education welcomed the return of kindergarten through fifth grade students for in-person learning in December. The district said it will conduct mandatory COVID testing at school weekly, though students in grades six to twelve remain remote until further notice.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has not reopened for in-person learning citing safety concerns.

Illinois Reports 4,191 New Coronavirus Cases, 103 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 4,191 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 103 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,116,372 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Thursday lifted the death toll to 19,067.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 100,119 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,733,562 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.3%, down slightly from the day before. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested also dropped slightly to 5.5% Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, 2,802 patients in Illinois were in the hospital with coronavirus, including 567 patients in Illinois in intensive care units and 292 on ventilators.

Also as of Wednesday night, 1,293,075 coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 496,100 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,789,175.

A total of 55,865 doses were administered Wednesday, officials said, lifting the total number of vaccine doses given in the state to 829,488, including 131,284 for long-term care facilities. The latest figures brought the 7-day rolling average administered daily to 36,728 doses, according to IDPH data.

CPS Asks Students to Stay Home For Third Day in a Row Friday Amid Negotiations

Chicago Public Schools asked students who have already returned to classrooms to stay home again for the third day in a row as the negotiations continue with the Chicago Teachers Union over in-person learning.

CPS asked parents of both pre-K students and students in cluster programs to keep their children home Friday as a result of the CTU's vote to switch back to all remote learning during negotiations.

"CTU leadership continues to direct staff to remain home. Therefore, we must ask parents to continue keeping your children home as we are unable to guarantee sufficient staffing to safely cover in-person learning," the district said in a tweet. "Remote learning will continue tomorrow."

The teachers union’s vote to switch back to all-remote learning took effect Wednesday, the same day that teachers of students in kindergarten through eighth grade were supposed to report to schools to begin preparations for the return of students on Feb. 1.

Why You Might Be Having Trouble Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Illinois

Illinois and Chicago have both entered Phase 1B of their COVID-19 vaccine rollout this week, standing up new vaccination sites and increasing eligibility to millions of residents.

But there have been many reports of people having difficulty booking appointments to get vaccinated, even if they qualify in this new phase of vaccinations. Why are appointments so difficult to get for some?

State and local officials have addressed this issue on several occasions, asking for patience with the problem they've attributed to vaccine shipments from the federal government that have contained fewer doses of both available vaccines than initially anticipated - a trend playing out nationwide since shipments began last month.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned last week that even though the state is moving into this new phase as scheduled, there are still limitations to appointments based on how much vaccine is received.

"This does not mean, however, that right away you will be able to get the vaccine as easily as you can get the flu shot," Pritzker said. "Because federal vaccine production was hampered by the failure of the previous administration to properly invoke the Defense Production Act, vaccine supply is still limited all across the nation. There are additional vaccines in the pipeline that may soon seek FDA approval, and that will help. But there are 3.2 million Illinoisans in Phase 1B, so there will be far greater demand than supply for the near term – to put it in perspective, we’re expecting approximately 126,000 first doses to arrive next week outside of Chicago. That’s less than 4% of the 1B population. Until the vaccine supply improves, we will all need to be patient."

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said last week that the city is not receiving "anywhere near enough" doses from the federal government to vaccinate everyone in the city who is eligible in Phase 1B.

"Let me highlight that we do not have anywhere near enough vaccine to vaccinate anywhere near the number of people who are going to want to get vaccinated beginning on Monday," Arwady said Thursday.

Arwady acknowledged in a livestream again on Tuesday that vaccine availability is limited but offered a note of optimism that the system CDPH has been setting up - particularly enrolling health care providers as vaccine administrators - would enable the city to increase availability as soon as larger shipments begin to come in.

"I know vaccine envy is real," Arwady said. "I feel for those of you who are really wanting to get that vaccine and just can't get a slot yet. Please rest assured, there will be slots available."

Should You Wear Two Masks? Here's What Illinois' and Chicago's Top Docs Say

There's been plenty of discussion lately on whether or not wearing two masks at one time provides greater protection for people during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as new and more contagious variants of the virus begin to surface in the U.S.

If one mask is better than none, is two actually better than one?

According to the top public health officials in both Chicago and Illinois, the answer is maybe.

Both were asked in recent days what their thoughts were on the subject.

"I've certainly been following the information on that. The most important thing always, is if people are taking COVID seriously their risk is really quite low," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Monday. "Where we see people get into trouble is where they think they don't need the mask, they can get in big gatherings, they can put aside the things that we know work. There has been some thought about the second masking because of, you know, variants coming and some of that. If people feel more secure wearing a second mask, they can. I am wearing a single mask at this point. If there is guidance that comes out that's based on some studies and some evidence that the CDC recommends we would make that updated recommendation, but at this point, we know that where people wear masks, they do the distancing, they wash their hands, they don't gather - all the things that we've started to take for granted - the risk of COVID spread is actually very low."

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike agreed.

"There are things that don't change as we're learning more about the variant and so those important things are the things that are going to make the difference- you know, continuing to be masked," Ezike said Friday. "It's not inappropriate to say, 'If I can breathe comfortably with one and I can do that with two, maybe two will give us that extra level of protection.' That, you know, large gatherings unmasked, indoor is obviously more risky than outdoors - like all of those things we've been saying that the message doesn't really change. It just means it's more important now, more important than even before, to adhere to them. So we'll continue to follow the science."

Phase 1B Vaccinations: Here's Everything We Know So Far in Illinois

Illinois and Chicago have both entered the next phase of their vaccination rollout, called Phase 1B, increasing the eligibility to millions of residents.

Phase 1B opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as the new phase opens up.

Click here for a look at everything we know so far, including: who is eligible, where you can get vaccinated, what you need to get your vaccine and more.

COVID Vaccination Locations in Illinois: IDPH Launches New Statewide Map

The Illinois Department of Public Health now has a map on their website where residents can find vaccination locations near them, as well as appointment information.

According to the department, the map will be updated daily as the state receives additional doses, new sites join in and more appointments become available.

More information and the map can be found here.