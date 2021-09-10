Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate, Tracking Outbreaks

President Joe Biden revealed his “action plan" plan to address a surge in coronavirus cases driven largely by the spread of the delta variant, but what will it mean for you?

Plus, coronavirus outbreaks are being tracked in Illinois schools and new numbers are expected to be released Friday.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID by the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

While several health care regions in Illinois are seeing improving positivity rates and ICU bed availability numbers, just about every region is still seeing increases in hospitalizations related to coronavirus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, only two regions in the state have seen hospitalization numbers remain steady, or decrease, on at least seven of the preceding 10 days, one of the benchmarks regions previously had to hit in order to reduce COVID mitigations.

Mixed Reactions Follow Biden Directives on COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandates

Area residents are reacting after President Joe Biden announced sweeping new COVID mitigation strategies on Thursday, including ordering that companies with more than 100 employees require those workers to either receive the COVID vaccine or submit to weekly COVID testing.

The White House estimates that the mandates could affect 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated against the virus.

Biden Unveiled a New Plan to Confront the Delta Variant Surge. Here Are the Key Parts

President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a new “action plan" plan to confront the COVID-19 surge that’s being driven by the spread of the delta variant.

It mandates vaccines for federal workers and contractors and certain health care workers, requires employees at companies with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly, lays the groundwork for a booster shot campaign and recommends that large venues require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The plan also makes recommendations on keeping schools open.

Common Cold vs. COVID: What to Know About Your Symptoms and When to Get Tested

With cases of the delta coronavirus variant sparking surges across the country, what should you know about your symptoms and when should you get tested?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the common cold, allergies and coronavirus overlap in some symptoms, like the potential for a cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties, fatigue, headaches, a sore throat and congestion.

How to Track COVID Outbreaks in Illinois Schools

As many schools head back to classrooms this fall, health experts say coronavirus cases are expected, but how can you track whether an outbreak has been reported and where?

While some schools offer case trackers of their own, Illinois' health department releases data each week showing COVID outbreaks from the previous 30 days at schools across the state.

According to the health department, outbreak information is reported once an investigation is considered complete. An outbreak is defined as "those that have been identified by the local health department to have two or more COVID-19 cases who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households."

The data is released every Friday by public health officials.

COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 12: Doctors Give Latest Look at Timing on Study Results

Doctors say trial data could be released next month that could soon pave the way for emergency use authorization of COVID vaccines in kids under the age of 12.

A doctor supervising the Moderna clinical trial at Chicago's Lurie Children’s Hospital said he expects authorization could come this fall for kids age 5 to 11, and by the end of the year for younger children.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked.

Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection.

