Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Authorizes Vaccines for Kids Under 5, CDC Panel Vote Next

COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers got critical authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday, but there's still one more step before shots can begin.

FDA Authorizes Pfizer and Moderna's COVID Vaccines for Children as Young as 6 Months

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Moderna's and Pfizer's Covid-19 shots for children as young as 6 months old, which makes nearly every person in the U.S. now eligible for vaccination.

The FDA decision comes after its committee of independent vaccine experts voted unanimously to recommend the shots after weighing their safety and effectiveness during an all-day meeting Wednesday that was open to the public.

However, there is still one more step left before vaccinations of children under age 5 can begin.

COVID by the Numbers: Cases Continue Slow Decline in Illinois

After seeing steep increases in cases thanks to a new subvariant of omicron, Illinois is reporting that it’s new case rates of COVID-19 have been going through a slow decline in recent weeks.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois is now averaging 3,983 cases of COVID per day over the last week, the first time the state has reported an average of below 4,000 since May 3.

In the last week, the number of new daily cases has decreased by nearly 21%, according to IDPH data, part of an ongoing trend of declines that started in mid-May.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? Here's What the CDC Says

If you test positive for coronavirus, you may have several questions, including how long you are contagious, how long should you quarantine for and more.

With COVID cases rising in the Chicago area and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

Here's a look at updated guidance from the CDC, including when to quarantine or isolate and information about the incubation period.

Free COVID Saliva Testing to Begin in Kane County This Week

Free COVID-19 saliva tests will soon be available in Kane County, health officials announced Friday.

The noninvasive test will provided at the Kane Vax Hub, located at 501 N. Randall St. in Batavia and open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.

With the saliva test, meaning there's no nasal swab, results are available in 24-48 hours, the Kane County Health Department noted.

CDC Travel COVID Guidance: What to Know For Those Leaving and Entering US

While the U.S. is set to end the requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 Sunday, several safety recommendations put forth by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention remain in place.

Whether leaving or entering the U.S., a citizen or visitor, the CDC encourages a number of mitigation measures, including wearing face masks on public transit and frequent handwashing.

You've Tested Positive for COVID. Now What? Here Are the Steps to Take, According to the CDC

With COVID-19 case numbers increasing and numerous Illinois counties listed at "high" community level risk, what should you do if you test positive for coronavirus?

Health officials have issued warnings to take precautions in recent weeks, particularly in areas where transmission risk has gone up.

As of the latest update, 32 Illinois counties were said to be at "high" community level status, marking a significant increase from a week prior.

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5: When Could Shots Begin? The Latest Timing

With federal regulators set to decide whether or not they plan to authorize COVID vaccines for kids under the age 5 this month, when might parents expect shots to begin?

Families have been for a chance to protect the nation’s littlest kids as highly contagious omicron subvariants continue to spread.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

When Are You Most Contagious With COVID? Here's a Timeline

As COVID-19 infections continue to sweep the nation, more people are asking when they're considered contagious and how long should patients quarantine.

In the past several months, local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

As of Friday, 32 Illinois counties were under a “high community level” risk for COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking a significant jump from last week.

Here's a look at updated guidance from the CDC, including when to quarantine or isolate and information about the incubation period.

IDPH Issues Warning, Says Rise in Cases After Memorial Day ‘Cause For Concern'

Illinois health officials issued a warning Friday, saying that the uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks is a "cause for concern."

Since Memorial Day Illinois has seen a 10% increase in COVID cases, reversing the downward trend from the past two weeks, according to IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars.

“This uptick is a cause for concern – and serves as a reminder to all of us, especially as we are approaching the coming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, that we can all do our part to fight the virus and protect our friends and family who are vulnerable to severe outcomes by taking some simple actions," Tokars said.

How Long Can You Test Positive for COVID Following Infection?

After contracting COVID-19, how long will you test positive? There's no way to know for sure.

The answers vary, according to health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people who contract COVID-19 can have detectable virus for up to three months, but that doesn't mean they are contagious.

Testing Negative for COVID, But Have Symptoms? Here's What You Should Know

If you're experiencing COVID symptoms and were exposed, but continue testing negative for the virus, what does that mean?

There have been some anecdotal reports of people contracting the virus but not testing positive for a number of days, even while symptomatic. Others, don't test positive at all. So how can you tell?

If you’re still coughing after recovering from COVID-19, are you still contagious? How long should you quarantine for and when should you get tested? Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady breaks down what to know.

32 Illinois Counties at 'High' Alert Level for COVID as Some in Chicago Area Return

Thirty-two Illinois counties are now under a “high community level” for COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking a significant jump from last week as some Chicago-area counties return to the highest alert level.

The number of counties at the "high" level marks an increase from last week's 19 as some Chicago-area counties that had dropped down to medium last week returned to the heightened level.

How Soon Could You Get COVID Again After Initial Infection?

After being infected with COVID-19, how long are you protected with antibodies and when could you get the virus again?

Though questions have been asked over the past two years, the answers have changed as new variants are discovered.

The omicron variant, for example, led to a major shift in "natural immunity," with many who had previously been infected susceptible to reinfection with the new version of the virus.

COVID Symptoms Timeline: Signs to Expect With the Virus and When

For those who test positive for COVID-19 and experience symptoms, what signs should you watch for and how long could they last?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. You can end isolation after five full days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved.

New Omicron Subvariants: What We Know About BA.4 and BA.5

Two new omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 are gaining traction in the U.S., but how transmissible are they and what do we know about them?

Here's a breakdown of the newest mutations and what they could signal in the pandemic.

What to Know About COVID Tests: Accuracy, Inconclusive Results, Faint Lines and More

With COVID cases continuing to rise across Illinois and parts of the U.S. and tests widely available, many are wondering if their results are accurate, if they are reading them properly and how often they should test.

Here's a breakdown of some of the most-asked questions surrounding COVID testing and what experts are saying.

How to Calculate Your COVID Isolation or Quarantine Time, According to the CDC

With several Chicago-area counties under a "high" community level for COVID and more residents testing positive for the virus or being exposed to someone who has, many are wondering how long they should quarantine or isolate.

First, you'll need to know the difference between whether you must quarantine or isolate. Those who believe they have been in contact with someone who has COVID and are unvaccinated should quarantine. Those who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, must isolate, according to the CDC.

For those who are vaccinated, however, the guidelines are slightly different.

COVID Booster Shot Eligibility: Who is Eligible Now for 1st and 2nd Boosters?

As COVID cases rise in Illinois and parts of the U.S. heading into summer, many are wondering which vaccinations they are eligible to receive and when.

Currently, not everyone is eligible for a second COVID booster shot, but experts are urging anyone who has not yet received their first booster dose to get one.

"I really, really want to emphasize as we move into this higher risk state that we need Chicagoans to come up-to-date with boosters," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said late last month as the city first entered the "high community level."

So who is eligible for which shots and what do we know about what's ahead?

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What We Know So Far

For those who test positive for COVID and experience symptoms, how long could they last?

With COVID cases rising in Illinois and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.

But for those who experience symptoms, the length of time they could last remains unclear.

