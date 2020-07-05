Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Emissions Testing Hours Expanded, White Sox Players Test Positive

With Major League Baseball preparing to start its 2020 season, two members of the Chicago White Sox have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The players opted to remain anonymous, according to the team, but will need to test negative for the virus on consecutive occasions before they will be allowed to rejoin the club.

Elsewhere, Illinois drivers who need emissions tests for their cars, after months of those sites being closed due to the pandemic, will get a big boost, as hours will be extended for at least two months.

Here are the coronavirus headlines from around the state of Illinois:

White Sox Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Per Major League Baseball’s return to play protocols, all players, staff and front office members were tested for coronavirus. The positive tests for the two players were announced in a press release.

According to the team, the unidentified players are both asymptomatic, and are currently being monitored by White Sox medical personnel. Both players opted to remain anonymous.

Emissions Testing Site Hours Extended

Vehicle emissions testing sites in Illinois are expanding their hours in July and August.

The 12 facilities will open earlier and remain open later on three days of the week through the end of August.

Emissions testing sites reopened last month after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Illinois EPA Director John Kim said the change is intended to make testing more convenient during the summer.