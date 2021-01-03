Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Diners Head to Indiana to Eat Indoors, Family's Warning After Teen's Death

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 3:

Illinois Residents Head to Indiana's Eateries to Dine Inside

Some Illinois residents fed up with their state's second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.

Three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

‘It Was That Quick': Teen Died 3 Days After Being Hospitalized With COVID-19, Mom Says

A Tinley Park mom says her daughter died just three days after the otherwise healthy teen was hospitalized with coronavirus just before Christmas.

Sarah Simental, a Lincoln-Way East senior who just turned 18 last month, first reported a minor headache on Dec. 16, her mother Deborah Simental said. The next day, she began feeling congested and had a sore throat.

Outside of her home, Simental had only seen her boyfriend prior to experiencing symptoms, her mother said.

On Friday, her symptoms continued as she developed a fever, chills and vomiting.

Saturday morning, her mother took her to get a coronavirus test and that evening her results came back positive. By the following Wednesday, she was hospitalized, and her oxygen levels dropped, forcing her to be taken to the ICU unit.