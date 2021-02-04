Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CPS Remote Learning, Chicago Vaccine Appointments, Regions in Phase 4

Chicago Public Schools announced that students will continue with remote learning on Thursday as no agreement has been reached with the Chicago Teachers Union in negotiations over a return to classrooms.

Meanwhile, Chicagoans looking to find or book coronavirus vaccine appointments can now schedule them online using the city's new website.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from around the state:

Chicago Public Schools Remote Learning Thursday as Negotiations Continue

The district tweeted the decision at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, writing, "We are disappointed to report that at this time, no deal has been reached between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union leadership. We will extend the cooling off period for the final time through the end of the day on Thursday to allow for further negotiations tonight."

The district had called for a 48-hour "cooling off period on Monday, lasting through Wednesday night, noting that the two sides had made progress in their discussions

CPS also reversed course on Monday, saying that as negotiations continue, teachers would not be locked out of their virtual classrooms like district officials had initially warned they would if they did not return to schools this week.

CPS and CTU appear to have reached tentative agreements on testing, workplace requirements, personal protective equipment and a safety committee, sources close to the negotiations told NBC 5.

According to a bargaining document from sources, CPS and the teachers union agreed to provide 1,500 vaccine doses per week to members. The two groups have not yet reached an agreement on health metrics or health accommodations.

Walgreens in Illinois to Get 39K More Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Each Week Through New Federal Program

Walgreens locations in Illinois will soon receive 39,300 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine each week under a new federal program announced Tuesday.

The additional doses will be distributed under a new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that the White House announced Tuesday. Illinois and Chicago are two of the 15 jurisdictions in which Walgreens will offer these additional doses.

Approximately 450 Walgreens locations across the state will receive roughly 39,300 additional doses, the company said. Walgreens selected the participating stores "based on their proximity to socially vulnerable and medically underserved areas" in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the retail pharmacy giant said.

These thousands of additional doses are on top of the supply that Walgreens already receives through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Walgreens, based in suburban Deerfield, said only the Moderna vaccine will be used in this effort, one of two vaccines federally approved for use. Walgreens also noted that this new effort does not change any eligibility requirements or open doses up for those who do not yet qualify, saying vaccines will still be given only in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Illinois Reports 3,314 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, along with 69 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 1,134,231 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,375 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

Over the last 24 hours, 96,894 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,258,348.

The seven-day positivity rate declined slightly on Wednesday, falling to 3.5% from 3.9% the day before, its lowest mark since October. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time stands at 4.5%.

Only Illinois Region Not Under Phase 4 Restrictions 'On Track' to Loosen Mitigations: IDPH

The last Illinois region not currently under Phase 4 coronavirus mitigations is "on track" to loosen its mitigations Thursday if it continues trending in the right direction, health officials announced.

Region 4, also known as the Metro East Region in southwest Illinois, is currently under Tier 2 mitigations, but the Illinois Department of Public Health said it is near the metrics required to move back to Phase 4.

"If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday, February 4, 2021," the department said in a release Wednesday.

2 More Illinois Regions, Including 4 Chicago-Area Counties, Move to Phase 4 Mitigations

Two more Illinois regions have moved to Phase 4 mitigations this week, health officials announced Wednesday.

Regions 8 and 9 - which include DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the Chicago area - were able to further loosen restrictions Wednesday after meeting the required guidelines, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The move brings all but one Illinois region back to Phase 4 of the state's reopening guidelines after the state began allowing regions to move forward in mid-January.

How to Sign Up for COVID Vaccine Appointments in Chicago Using Zocdoc

Chicagoans looking to find or book coronavirus vaccine appointments can now schedule them online as the city launches a new site in partnership with Zocdoc, officials announced Tuesday.

The new platform will offer a real-time look at appointment availability from city POD sites, as well as from "care organizations" like AMITA Health, Erie Family Health, Innovative Express Care and Rush University Medical Center.

The new site aims to create "a central marketplace to help Chicagoans access vaccinations," officials said.

The Zocdoc Vaccine Scheduler will be free of charge and "is designed to streamline vaccine scheduling," the city said in a release. Chicago is the first city to implement the service.

Here's how it works:

To begin, Chicago residents can visit zocdoc.com/vaccine.

Once there, users will be asked to confirm their location and eligibility.

If eligible under Illinois guidelines, Zocdoc will show nearby vaccination locations and their real-time appointment availability.

Eligible patients will then be able to select a date, time, and location, and instantly book an appointment online. If no appointments are available, residents can sign up to be notified when new options come online.

There will be embedded translation support for more than 100 languages, including Spanish.

NOTE: Officials are still asking residents to be patient as vaccine rollout continues. Appointments are expected to be added as the city continues to receive doses.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said Chicagoans are still encouraged to seek a vaccine appointment first with their primary care providers, if they have one, and also through local pharmacies or their employers, if available.

BBB Says Think Twice Before Posting a Photo of This After Getting Your COVID Vaccine

Excited about getting your coronavirus vaccine? You might want to think twice before you post about it on social media.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning that sharing images of vaccination cards on social media could make you vulnerable to identity theft. It could also lead to scammers creating fake vaccination cards.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois said in a statement. "If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

nstead, those getting vaccinated are being encouraged to share their vaccine stickers instead.

"If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it," the BBB said.

Here's How to Sign Up for a COVID Vaccine Without Internet

Chicago launched a new site where residents can schedule coronavirus vaccine appointments, but how can residents receive a vaccination without going online?

Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a press conference Tuesday that the city has a variety of ways to ensure residents who do not have internet access can still receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The city's primary approach for people not digitally-connected is through health care providers, Arwady said, many of which are reaching out to patients to inform when a vaccine will be available to them.

"This also helps to make sure that our vaccine is going to Chicago residents, people who get ongoing medical care in Chicago," Arwady said. "And it really helps us, as we saw in this data from this last week, get to our older Chicagoans (vaccinated), who in many cases may not be as connected to the internet."

She added that through Chicago Protect and other outreach programs, some workers are headed door-to-door offering residents the opportunity to book a vaccination appointment through the city.

Chicago officials are additionally working with churches and community-based organizations to create vaccination POD sites for area residents, Arwady said.

Several Chicago Suburbs Move to Phase 4 Mitigations Tuesday, Health Officials Say

Suburban Cook County moved to Phase 4 coronavirus mitigation rules Tuesday, allowing several Chicago-area suburbs to loosen restrictions even further, the state's health department announced.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 10, which includes Cook County suburbs outside of the city of Chicago, has met the metrics required to move to the less-restrictive rules on Tuesday.

Region 10 marks the eighth region in the state to move back to that level since the state began allowing regions to move forward in mid-January. On Monday, Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, moved to Phase 4, while the city of Chicago entered a modified version of the phase over the weekend.