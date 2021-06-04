Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Vaccine Lottery, Chicago to Fully Reopen

Chicago officials announced the city will join Illinois in a full reopening next week, but what will that mean for you?

Plus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed the state could soon have a COVID vaccine lottery to encourage people to get their shots.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Health Officials to Discuss Expansion of 'Hyperlocal Vaccine Outreach'

Chicago's health department is holding a press conference alongside several community leaders Friday "to discuss a further expansion of hyperlocal vaccine outreach."

The expansion will include door-to-door canvassing encouraging COVID vaccinations in 13 communities, which officials say have been identified as having the lowest vaccination rates.

The press conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Watch live in the player above.

Chicago Phase 5: What Will Change in the Weeks Ahead?

The city of Chicago made a significant announcement on Thursday, saying that it plans to join the rest of the state of Illinois in moving to Phase 5 of the coronavirus reopening plan.

Chicago and the rest of the state will move into that phase on June 11, with officials citing declining numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide, along with increasing numbers of coronavirus vaccinations statewide.

The big question for Chicago residents, and for the rest of the state, is what exactly Phase 5 entails.

At its most basic level, Phase 5 will remove all capacity limits and restrictions on all sectors of the economy, with “businesses, schools and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures,” according to state officials.

A complete breakdown of Phase 5.

Illinois Working on Plans for COVID Vaccine Lottery to Encourage Shots, Pritzker Says

Illinois could soon have a vaccine lottery similar to ones introduced in other U.S. states aimed at boosting the number of COVID vaccinations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

In an interview with NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern, Pritzker said the state is still working out details but he anticipates an announcement "relatively soon."

"The legislature gave us the ability through our lottery in the state to be able to offer something," Pritzker said. "Again, the details of which we haven't really worked out, but we're going to come forward with that as soon as we can."

Pritzker said his goal is to get 80-85% of eligible residents vaccinated through a variety of incentives, which have so far included things like Six Flags Great America tickets and free trap shooting range plays in the state.

More on the possible Illinois vaccine lottery.

People Who Recovered From COVID and Received Vaccine May Be Better Protected from Variants, Expert Says

If a person has successfully combatted COVD-19 and received a vaccination, that individual could be protected from variants of the virus, according to a Chicago expert.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live event Thursday that, based on recent studies, people who fought the coronavirus and are protected with the vaccine could have a strong enough immune system against any new variants.

"In the people who had recovered from COVID and been vaccinated -- what they saw was that basically their immune system had learned more, how to also protect them from variants...in addition to some immunity against, you know, the original strain of COVID," Arwady said.

More on protection against COVID-19 variants.

COVID-19 Reopening: Cubs, White Sox Set for Full Capacity

Great news for Cubs and White Sox fans hoping to get closer to the full experience Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field offer. According to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago will join the rest of Illinois in moving to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan.

Per the Restore Illinois website, Phase 5 includes the following:

All sectors of the economy reopen with businesses, schools, and recreation resuming normal operations with new safety guidance and procedures.

Conventions, festivals, and large events can take place.

This means both the Cubs and the White Sox will be able to allow 100% capacity at baseball games, starting next Friday. However this isn’t a guarantee that things will remain completely open going forward.

More on Phase 5 guidelines.

Kroger Offers Chance to Win $1M, Free Groceries For a Year With COVID Vaccination

For those vaccinated against COVID-19, Kroger is offering this summer the chance to win a check for $1 million or a year of free groceries.

Kroger, which owns the Chicago-area Mariano's stores, launched the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, which will provide five people with checks for $1 million and 50 people with groceries for a year.

Starting Thursday and running through July 10, Kroger will provide one new person a $1 million check each week for five weeks, as well as 10 people weekly with $13,000 for free groceries for a year.

These are the requirements to enter.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 674 New COVID Cases, 24 Deaths, 36K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 674 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths in the past day, along with more than 36,000 vaccinations.

The newly reported confirmed and probable coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,383,739 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,865, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 55,432 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 24.7 million now conducted during the pandemic.

See more COVID data for Illinois.

Chicago Will Fully Reopen in Phase 5 on June 11 With the Rest of Illinois, Lightfoot Says

Chicago will fully reopen in Phase 5 on June 11 with the rest of Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday.

"Because you've masked up, socially distanced and got vaccinated, we're now moving to Phase 5 on Friday, June 11 in alignment with the state. This means Chicago is scheduled to fully reopen," Lightfoot tweeted.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last month that Illinois - currently in the Bridge Phase, which is a transitional period before a full reopening in Phase 5 - was on track to move to that final phase of the plan on June 11.

More on what Phase 5 means for you.