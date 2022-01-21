Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Testing Company Closed, Latest on Restrictions

With both Illinois and Chicago apparently passed the omicron variant peak, when do officials predict they might begin lifting COVID restrictions once again?

Plus, a local COVID testing company won't reopen for the "foreseeable future" as the Illinois Attorney General's office investigates complaints.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID Testing Company Closed for 'Foreseeable Future' Amid Investigation: Illinois AG

A suburban Chicago-based COVID-19 testing company will not be reopening for the “foreseeable future,” according to the Illinois Attorney General’s office, which is investigating complaints against the company.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the Center for COVID Control, which had already voluntarily suspended operations during the investigation, has agreed to "postpone the reopening of any pop-up testing locations in Illinois for the foreseeable future."

“Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing," Raoul said in a statement. "In addition to evaluating residents’ complaints, attorneys from my Consumer Fraud Division interviewed former employees of the Center for COVID Control."

Where You Can Get Free, At-Home COVID Tests and How

At-home COVID-19 tests have been in high demand since before the holidays, but now there are increasing ways to get them for free.

Previously the tests were available at many pharmacies like Walgreens and Walmart with an average test costing around $25.

But earlier this month, the Biden administration announced private insurers must cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month. Then, the White House launched a website and now a hotline offering free at-home test kits for households across the country.

Still, certain restrictions apply and there have been several questions surrounding the moves.

Illinois Driver Services Facilities Reopen Monday After COVID Surge Caused Closure

Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State departments will reopen Monday for in-person transactions, officials announced Thursday, after locations statewide closed due to elevated COVID-19 cases.

Driver service facilities across Illinois have been closed since Jan. 3, though online services have remained open on the Illinois Secretary of State website, Secretary of State Jesse White said in a news release.

Driver service facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, White added.

Will There Be Another COVID Variant After Omicron? Here's What Chicago's Top Doctor Says

As the Chicago area has likely "passed the peak" of the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to the city's top doctor, could there be another strain on the horizon?

"I don't think we're done with variants," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live event.

Though new strains are expected to invade across the globe, Arwady said she's not sure what will "happen next after omicron," but hopes any future variants will be less infections and less severe.

What Does Omicron Peak Mean for Vaccine Mandate, COVID Restrictions?

As Chicago sees early signs of decline from the omicron surge, with officials in both the city and Illinois saying a peak has been reached, what will that mean for vaccine mandates and other COVID restrictions in the city?

Chicago's top doctor said the city will be lifting restrictions "at some point," but exactly when remains unclear and with metrics still heightened, it likely won't be soon.

"When we get back down into that sort of moderate-low risk, we will not have the vaccination requirements in place because the vaccination requirement is in place in high risk settings and that setting is especially high risk when the numbers are high, etc., etc.," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live Thursday. "However, the timing of that? I don't know yet."

Here's Where You Can Find a Free N95 Mask Starting Next Week in the Chicago Area

The Biden administration is expected to make 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, and several pharmacies and community health centers announced they will participate in the program.

Chicago-area pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart said they will partner with the federal government to distribute free N95 masks, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends for the highest protection against COVID-19.

Here's a list of where you can find a free N95 mask, according to the CDC.

Planning to Attend ‘Disney On Ice'? Here's What You Should Know About COVID Protocols

"Disney On Ice" returned to Chicago Thursday and Rosemont's Allstate Arena has an updated set of coronavirus guidelines that went into effect earlier this month.

Due to Cook County's latest COVID protocols, all Allstate Arena guests age 5 and older must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear a mask while indoors.

Even as Illinois Starts to Move Past Omicron Peak, Officials Warn Public to Keep Guard Up

As Illinois begins to move past a peak in an omicron-driven surge of COVID cases, political leaders and health care workers are reminding the public to keep their guard up in an effort to continue that trend.

Both Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during press availabilities on Wednesday that the state has begun to move past the omicron peak.

While health care workers and state officials say that there is reason for cautious optimism, they are also warning that it is too early to stand down on key practices and mitigations.

Minnesota Attorney General Slams Local COVID Testing Company in Lawsuit, Alleging Deception and Fraud

In the midst of surging COVID-19 infections and a nationwide shortage of testing supplies, the Minnesota Attorney General’s office is accusing a St. Charles testing company and its Rolling Meadows laboratory of “deceptive and misleading” practices.

The Minnesota AG’s office filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, accusing the companies of fraud, deception and false advertising.

This comes in the midst of an investigation by NBC 5 Responds and several concurrent state and federal probes - including an open investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s office and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services - into the company that has received more than $100 million from taxpayers.

Hospital Chaplain Uses Army Veteran Experiences To Help Nurses During Pandemic

A local hospital chaplain is stepping up to help nurses during this relentless “pandemic war” by using the coping skills he’s learned as a U.S. Army veteran.

After months of listening to nurses describe the trauma they’re experiencing on daily 12-hour shifts, Mark Schimmelpfennig realized the need to teach these skills to frontline workers.

“That hurt, that emptiness, that weight you might be feeling that is causing some guilt, some shame; there is a cumulative effect of what you see, what you do and what you may have seen and didn’t do anything about,” he said.

The minister explained to NBC 5 that the trauma isn’t just affecting their mental state, but their physical health too.

Walgreens ‘Pleased to Partner' With Biden Administration in Distributing Free N95 Masks

As part of its ongoing battle to push back a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations related to the omicron variant, the Biden administration is expected to make 400 million N95 masks available for free to United States residents, and Walgreens says that it will participate in the program.

The Illinois-based company announced that it would make the masks of varying sizes available to the public, free of charge, beginning in the near future.

Illinois COVID Hospitalizations Peaked One Week Ago, Pritzker Says

Illinois COVID hospitalizations peaked roughly one week ago, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said while he is cautiously optimistic about a decline in metrics, the state is still facing heightened transmission.

"Over the last two years, I’ve said over and over that you don’t know when a

surge has reached its peak until you’re on the other side of it," Pritzker said during a COVID update Wednesday. "Today is our seventh day since we saw peak hospitalizations of 7,380 reported on Jan. 13 – that’s 1,145 more than the previous pandemic peak on Nov. 21."

Chicago Has 'Formally Passed' Omicron Peak, City's Top Doc Announces

Chicago has officially reached the peak of the omicron COVID variant, the city's top doctor announced Wednesday, though she noted the city is "a long way from being out of the woods."

"I am very, very pleased to say that we have formally passed the omicron peak here in the city of Chicago," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a COVID-19 update.

Arwady said the city is currently seeing decreases in daily case averages, test positivity rates and hospitalizations.

Watch Live: Chicago's Top Doctor to Give COVID Update Wednesday

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is set to deliver a COVID-19 update for the city Wednesday afternoon, alongside other public health and city leaders.

Arwady is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m., along with CDPH Medical Director Dr. Geraldine Luna and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.

How to Get Free COVID Test Kits by Mail as Government Website Set for Full Launch

While many managed to place orders for their free at-home COVID test kits Tuesday, the government's official website for the tests is set for a full launch Wednesday.

How many can you order, which tests will you be sent and when will actually get them?

Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update for Illinois at 2:30 p.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to give a COVID-19 update for Illinois Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to address the state at 2:30 p.m. from the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

The address comes as metrics begin to show signs the state could be moving past a peak in cases caused by the omicron surge, though health officials have stressed that both Chicago and Illinois remain in a surge.

White House to Distribute 400 Million Free N95 Masks

The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. They will begin shipping this week for distribution starting late next week, the White House said.

This will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Federal Website for Free At-Home COVID Tests Set for Full Launch, but Some Concerns Remain

The federal government conducted a soft launch of a website designed to give Americans access to free at-home COVID tests, with an eye toward the full launch coming on Wednesday.

The free tests are part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to provide Americans with access to up to half-a-billion COVID tests in the new year, with each household eligible to receive four free tests through the United States Postal Service’s special website.

“Bottom line, this winter, you will be able to get tests for free in the comfort of your home, with peace of mind,” the president said.

The soft launch of the site came as a surprise to many on Tuesday, but many residents were able to access the tests.

According to the federal government, contracts for up to one billion tests will be awarded in a joint effort between the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We see that there’s been enormous demand, and we are trying to keep up with that demand,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, senior advisor to the White House’s COVID-19 Response Team, said.

COVID by the Numbers: Average Cases, Hospitalizations Decline in Illinois

Illinois health officials reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but there are more signs that the state could be moving past a peak in cases caused by the omicron surge.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 20,483 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours statewide.

With the data now released from over the holiday weekend, the state is averaging 27,795 new cases of COVID per day, a 14.4% reduction from the high watermark of 32,501 daily cases that was established on Jan. 12, according to IDPH data.

In all, 2,682,983 total cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic.

Can You Get Omicron More Than Once? Chicago's Top Doctor Answers

With the omicron variant leading to increased infections in people who previously had COVID-19, is it possible that someone who has an omicron case now could contract the same strain of the virus again?

The answer isn't exactly clear yet, according to public health experts.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said such information remains to be seen.

Booster Shots and Omicron: Side Effects, Eligibility and More

The omicron variant has led to a heightened push for booster shots around the country, with more ages becoming eligible and some groups now able to get their extra dose sooner than others.

Across Illinois, booster shot clinics have been sprouting up in recent weeks, including in several Chicago-area suburbs over the weekend. Mass vaccination sites are reopening in a number of Cook County suburbs this week, offering booster shots as well as initial doses.

But what do we know about booster shot efficacy, side effects and more, particularly surrounding the omicron variant?

Omicron, Flu, Allergies: How Can You Tell the Difference in Symptoms?

If you're wondering whether that runny nose, sore throat or sneeze is simply allergies, just a cold, or possibly early signs of COVID-19 or the flu, you're not alone.

With many experiencing cold-like symptoms, and with COVID and flu cases rising this winter, it can be hard to decipher what could be behind the onset of symptoms.

Experts say the only real way to know the answer is to test, but until then, health officials say to treat any possible symptoms as COVID.

"If you think it's a cold, if you think it's the flu, it's probably COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a press conference late last month. "We need you to stay home if you're not feeling well."

