Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms, Alert Levels, Fall Booster Shots

Fall booster shots targeting the omicron COVID variant could come sooner than initially expected.

That's welcomed news as the BA.5 variant continues to dominate cases, with many counties in the Chicago area falling out of the high transmission alert level.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNTech for Patent Infringement Over mRNA Tech Used to Develop COVID Vaccine

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Moderna announced Friday it is suing Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, alleging the two companies copied Moderna's technology in its development of their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

Moderna said in a news release that Pfizer and BioNTech infringed on patents filed between 2010 and 2016 covering its mRNA technology, which Moderna used to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax.

Read more here.

COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says

Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus.

A total of five Chicago-area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently at a “low community level” of the virus, according to data released on Thursday afternoon.

LaPorte County in northwest Indiana is the lone Chicago-area county to remain at a “high community level” of the virus, with residents there urged to wear masks due to an escalation in cases and hospitalizations related to COVID.

Read more here.

COVID Vaccine Boosters: Who's Eligible Now, When Omicron-Specific Shots Will Arrive, and More

After the Food and Drug Administration advised drug companies to formulate COVID-19 vaccines that would specifically target the omicron variant of the virus this summer, it appears that those shots could be making their way into arms within the next month.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have sought regulatory approval from the FDA to offer the "bivalent" shots, which would target both the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron subvariants that have become the dominant strains of COVID in the United States.

Here's everything we know about where things stand with booster shots in the United States.

Are Headaches or Rashes Signs of COVID? Chicago's Top Doctor Breaks Down Current Symptoms

According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.

And while Chicago has shifted down from a "high" level of community COVID transmission to "medium," COVID cases are still prevalent across the city and state. In fact, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a Facebook Live update Tuesday that the BA.5 variant "is the most contagious version" of COVID yet.

Read more here.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Tests Positive for COVID

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Thursday, the same day Chicago's top doctor also revealed she had contracted the virus.

"Secretary White has mild symptoms and is conducting work from home while in quarantine," a statement from White's office read. "White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. He is following appropriate CDC and IDPH quarantine guidelines."

Read more here.

Chicago's Top Doc, Allison Arwady, Tests Positive for COVID for 1st Time

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Department of Public Health commissioner, has tested positive for COVID, a statement from the department said Thursday.

"Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."

Read more here.

COVID Antivirals Like Paxlovid ‘Vastly Underused' During Pandemic, Study Says

Despite clinical trials showing that it could significantly reduce the risk of death in COVID patients, studies have shown that antivirals like Paxlovid are being “vastly underused” during the pandemic.

The study, conducted by a consortium of universities that includes Northwestern, Northeastern, Harvard and Rutgers, found that only 11% of surveyed COVID patients were prescribed an antiviral therapy as part of their treatment.

Read more here.

COVID Rebound FAQ's: Information About What it is, its Causes and More

Jill Biden is the latest high-profile case of "COVID rebound," as the White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady had tested positive for the virus after testing negative just days before.

In recent weeks, President Joe Biden also wrangled with the ailment, leaving many Americans curious about just how frequent it is in patients who contract the virus.

While it's not common, a return of COVID symptoms after initial improvement can occur in nearly 30% of cases, and in some instances, a positive test result can occur even after several negative tests, according to a study.

Here's what we know about the phenomenon.

What is the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains

According to Chicago’s top doctor, with omicron subvariants BA.5 now accounting for more than 88% of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., incubation period is getting shorter.

With COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing once again, there's one important distinction health experts want people to know.

The CDC changed its recommendations last week, releasing new quarantine guidance, among other things.

Chicago's top doctor, however, said many are confusing quarantine and isolation - and she's hoping to clear that up.

Read more here.

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What to Expect First and Which Ones Might Linger

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., marking a shift in the most common symptoms and in the virus' incubation period, how long will symptoms last?

For those who do experience symptoms, some may last longer than others.

Read more here.