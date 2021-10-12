Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Symptoms After Exposure, Travel Advisory Update

Experts are once again weighing in on questions that have surfaced since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plus, Chicago's travel advisory is set for yet another update Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Travel Advisory Set for Update

Chicago health officials are expected to announce changes, if any, to the city's travel advisory Tuesday.

The advisory, updated weekly, dropped last week to 47 states and three territories, as Connecticut was removed from the city's warning list, officials announced.

Chicago's health department said Connecticut saw its daily case rate drop below the threshold for being on the travel advisory and stay below that threshold for two straight weeks.

Connecticut, California and Puerto Rico are currently the only locations not on the city's advisory.

How Long After Exposure Do COVID Symptoms Appear? Here's What Doctors Say

COVID-positive individuals have reported experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath and many other symptoms associated with the virus.

But how long does it take for symptoms to appear once a person has been exposed? And when is COVID the most transmissible?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incubation period, the time from exposure to when one develops symptoms, ranges from two to 14 days after the initial exposure. Scientists caution, however, "the period of infectiousness" for COVID-19 is not yet known with certainty.

Businesses Cited for Failing to Comply With Chicago Mask Mandate

At least five businesses were cited over the weekend for failing to comply with Chicago's mask mandate, city officials said Tuesday.

Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said it conducted 87 investigations from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10, with 10 citations issued at five businesses for failing to abide by the city's mask mandate. Each business was given two citations for violating the health order requirements, officials said.

Vaccination Events in Chicago Tuesday

The Chicago Department of Public Health offers vaccines at pop-ups and special events throughout the city each week. Here's a look at Tuesday's events:

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic : 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CPS Ariel Elementary School : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CPS Back of the Yards High School : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CPS King High School : 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. GAGDC Food Stability Pop-Up : 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CPS Tanner Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 48 th Ward Church : 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. McDonald's : 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Chicago State University: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Moderna, J&J Booster Shots: What to Know as FDA Panel Prepares to Meet

With additional booster shots nearing an important milestone this week, what will that mean for those who could soon become eligible?

The Food and Drug Administration's panel of experts is expected to evaluate boosters for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson later this week to determine if they will recommend them for emergency use.

Last month, the FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for older Americans and other groups with heightened vulnerability to COVID-19.

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have submitted requests for emergency use authorization of their booster shots of the COVID vaccines.

New Owners Revive Iconic Guthries Tavern in Lake View

The pandemic decimated tens of thousands of bars and restaurants across the country, including a popular tavern in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood.

The former owner of Guthries Tavern announced in July that the watering hole at Addison Street and Lakewood would close permanently because of COVID-19 restrictions.

To the surprise of neighbors and longtime customers, the bar reopened under new ownership Friday with the same name and aesthetic inside, along with a few upgrades.

Read more here.