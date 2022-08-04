Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Surging in Parts of State, BA.5 Symptoms

With BA.5 spread continuing, where are COVID cases rising most in Illinois?

Plus, a strain being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is gaining steam.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where

While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?

According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently.

BA.5: Common Symptoms and More Information About the Omicron Subvariant

The BA.5 subvariant of omicron is by far the most dominant strain of COVID-19 currently in circulation in the United States, and those numbers have continued to soar upward throughout the summer.

More than 80% of cases are currently being caused by the subvariant, according to CDC estimates, and officials say that the virus is seemingly better able to evade immunity given by the COVID vaccine.

Here’s what we know about the illness.

COVID Exposure Guidelines: What Chicago's Top Doc Wants You to Know About Isolation or Quarantine

If you were exposed to COVID or test positive as the new BA.5 variant continues its spread across the U.S. and the globe, what do you need to do and has that guidance changed?

Questions particularly surfaced after President Joe Biden tested negative following his infection and began to leave isolation before testing positive a second time just days later.

Chicago's top doctor issued a reminder Tuesday, noting, however, that she doesn't anticipate COVID quarantine and isolation guidelines changing "anytime soon."

COVID Variant Update: BA.5 Continues to Dominate in U.S. as Another Strain Slowly Gains Steam

An omicron subvariant has continued to strengthen its grip as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, but another version of the virus is slowly starting to pick up steam.

According to the latest estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the BA.5 subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States since early July, now makes up an estimated 85.5% of cases across the nation.

What Can You Take to Help With a Sore Throat From COVID? Here's What Top Doc Says

As new omicron subvariant variants continue to spread, bringing mild COVID symptoms to some who get infected, sore throats are among the common pains associated with infections.

So what can you do to help yourself from home?

Chicago's top doctor addressed questions surrounding over-the-counter treatment for mild COVID symptoms Tuesday.

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? It Depends on When You're Testing

At-home COVID tests have been credited for greatly improving access to testing and reducing demand at facilities, especially during surges brought on by the delta and omicron variants. Despite the positives, like widespread availability and quick results, at-home tests aren't recommended in all situations.

Generally speaking, rapid test sensitivity is typically 10-20% lower than PCR tests, which are performed by medical professionals and sent to laboratories for results, according to Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

Rebound vs. Reinfection: How Soon Can You Get COVID Again and What's the Difference?

With the BA.5 omicron subvariant leading to a rise in reinfections, even for those who may have already had omicron, and with rare rebound cases being reported with a popular COVID treatment medication, how can you know which you have?

Questions over rebound infections heightened after President Joe Biden tested positive for a second time in what appears to be in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID-19? Here's What to Know as BA.5 Subvariant Circulates

Have you recently experienced a bout of COVID-19, but are still testing positive despite following federal recommendations for isolation and masking? With the quickly-spreading BA.5 subvariant expanding, people may be receiving positive test results even longer than with other subvariants.

If you get a positive test result after the isolation and mask-use period, does that mean you're still contagious?

Is It Still COVID? Here's What to Know If You're Experiencing Long-Lasting Symptoms

For some people, COVID-19 symptoms may only last a few days. But that's not the same for everyone, as symptoms could go on for weeks or potentially linger for months.

With case numbers rising yet again, some may be wondering if those cold-like or allergy symptoms they're experiencing are actually COVID. Furthermore, with the presence of new variants such as BA.5 and BA.2.75, could symptoms be lasting longer than before?

