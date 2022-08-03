Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Sore Throat, Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines

Do you need to test out of isolation or quarantine and how long should you stay at home?

Chicago's top doctor broke down the rules Tuesday as she issued a reminder to those who contract the virus.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID Exposure Guidelines: What Chicago's Top Doc Wants You to Know About Isolation or Quarantine

If you were exposed to COVID or test positive as the new BA.5 variant continues its spread across the U.S. and the globe, what do you need to do and has that guidance changed?

Questions particularly surfaced after President Joe Biden tested negative following his infection and began to leave isolation before testing positive a second time just days later.

Chicago's top doctor issued a reminder Tuesday, noting, however, that she doesn't anticipate COVID quarantine and isolation guidelines changing "anytime soon."

COVID Variant Update: BA.5 Continues to Dominate in U.S. as Another Strain Slowly Gains Steam

An omicron subvariant has continued to strengthen its grip as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, but another version of the virus is slowly starting to pick up steam.

According to the latest estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the BA.5 subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States since early July, now makes up an estimated 85.5% of cases across the nation.

What Can You Take to Help With a Sore Throat From COVID? Here's What Top Doc Says

As new omicron subvariant variants continue to spread, bringing mild COVID symptoms to some who get infected, sore throats are among the common pains associated with infections.

So what can you do to help yourself from home?

Chicago's top doctor addressed questions surrounding over-the-counter treatment for mild COVID symptoms Tuesday.

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? It Depends on When You're Testing

At-home COVID tests have been credited for greatly improving access to testing and reducing demand at facilities, especially during surges brought on by the delta and omicron variants. Despite the positives, like widespread availability and quick results, at-home tests aren't recommended in all situations.

Generally speaking, rapid test sensitivity is typically 10-20% lower than PCR tests, which are performed by medical professionals and sent to laboratories for results, according to Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey.

Testing Positive for COVID and Unsure if It's a New Infection or Lingering? Here's What Chicago's Top Doctor Says

Amid an upswing in new COVID cases thanks to a more-contagious omicron variant, many patients want to know whether their positive tests are from the same infection or a new one, something that Chicago’s top doctor recently addressed.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that concerns over reinfection cases need to be taken seriously, but that the occurrence of getting COVID twice in short succession is relatively low.

Rebound vs. Reinfection: How Soon Can You Get COVID Again and What's the Difference?

With the BA.5 omicron subvariant leading to a rise in reinfections, even for those who may have already had omicron, and with rare rebound cases being reported with a popular COVID treatment medication, how can you know which you have?

Questions over rebound infections heightened after President Joe Biden tested positive for a second time in what appears to be in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID-19? Here's What to Know as BA.5 Subvariant Circulates

Have you recently experienced a bout of COVID-19, but are still testing positive despite following federal recommendations for isolation and masking? With the quickly-spreading BA.5 subvariant expanding, people may be receiving positive test results even longer than with other subvariants.

If you get a positive test result after the isolation and mask-use period, does that mean you're still contagious?

Is It Still COVID? Here's What to Know If You're Experiencing Long-Lasting Symptoms

For some people, COVID-19 symptoms may only last a few days. But that's not the same for everyone, as symptoms could go on for weeks or potentially linger for months.

With case numbers rising yet again, some may be wondering if those cold-like or allergy symptoms they're experiencing are actually COVID. Furthermore, with the presence of new variants such as BA.5 and BA.2.75, could symptoms be lasting longer than before?

When Are You Most Contagious With COVID and How Long Can You Spread It?

As COVID-19 cases rise with the emergence of new variants, you may be wondering how long the virus can linger.

The latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who contract COVID-19 isolate for at least five days, followed by five days of strict mask use.

Despite the length of positivity and the contagiousness of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she doesn't anticipate changes to isolation or quarantine protocols. She did note, however, some people are staying positive longer.

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?

According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.

Should You Take a Test Before Leaving Isolation After COVID? Here's What Doctors and the CDC Say

As omicron BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants spread across the country, more COVID-19 infections are occurring, leading to questions about the latest guidance and whether recommendations have changed based on the new subvariants.

As it relates to isolation, the guidance remains the same regardless of which strain a person has contracted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to isolate for five days, with day 0 being the day symptoms started. As long as symptoms have improved, isolation can end after the fifth day.

