Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Boosters and Flu Shots, Number of Tests

Can you get your flu and COVID booster shots at the same time?

Experts offer up their advice for what to do as temperatures cool.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Health Experts Encouraging Boosters, Flu Shots Ahead of Winter

As winter approaches, health experts are encouraging residents to get both a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot with cases of both viruses expected to rise in the coming months, NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying

Could another COVID wave be in store this winter? The seasonal shift has marked dramatic changes each year of the pandemic so far, but as a third winter approaches, experts are on edge for what could happen -- and there's one early sign they're watching.

In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois, with last winter seeing the switch from the delta variant to the more contagious omicron variant that has since spawned even more contagious subvariants now making up a majority of cases.

COVID vs. Flu: Determining Your Risk Levels This Fall and Winter and Why They May Be Harder to Compare

As more people shift activities indoors with dropping temperatures across much of the country, health experts are concerned about a potential rise in flu and COVID-19 cases this coming winter.

This winter, experts are also concerned about a potential sharp rise in flu cases, with a growing expectation that flu cases will rise to pre-pandemic levels.

Why Top Chicago Doctor Is More Concerned About This Flu Season Than Previous Years

While COVID cases across Illinois and the Chicago area continuing to decrease, health experts including Chicago’s top doctor are beginning to show concern for a potential rise in more a routine virus: Influenza.

"I would be shocked if this year we didn't have the worst flu season that we've had while COVID has been with us, and I don't know for sure what that will look like," Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health said on Tuesday during a Facebook Live.

How Many COVID Tests Should You Take? Experts Say 1 Negative May Not Be Enough

If you take a COVID test and it comes back negative, that may not mean you're in the clear just yet.

For those feeling ill, particularly those who had a known COVID exposure, experts caution that one negative test might not be enough to determine you don't have the virus.

But how many tests is enough?

BA.5 Cases Continue Decline as Other Omicron Subvariants Increase Across U.S.

The BA.5 omicron subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States for more than three months, is still responsible for 4-in-5 cases of the virus, but its grip is beginning to loosen as two other variants gain steam.

According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.5 is responsible for an estimated 81.3% of COVID cases in the United States, down from 83.2% a week ago.

So You Have COVID. Now What? Here's What to Do If You Test Positive

For those who contract COVID for the first time, or who test positive following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer, what is the protocol?

If you had COVID previously and followed the proper guidance, you'll need to take note as the current recommendations aren't the same as before. The CDC changed its quarantine and isolation guidance in August.

Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And it's Coming Up

Millions of Americans have already received the new, Omicron-targeted bivalent COVID booster, officials say. But many more have yet to get the latest shot -- and a key date is coming up.

The booster shot, authorized by Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control in early September, is designed to fight both the omicron variant and original COVID strains. Unlike previous booster shots, anyone over the age of 12-years-old who has received a primary vaccine series is eligible for the new shot.

