Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Public Schools ‘Cooling Off,' Cook County Vaccine Appointments

Chicago Public Schools announced that educators would not be locked out of their virtual classrooms as negotiations with the teachers union continue over a return to in-person learning.

Meanwhile, appointments for suburban Cook County's second large COVID-19 community vaccination site, Triton College in River Grove, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 headlines from around the state:

CPS, CTU Avoid Teacher Lockout, Remote Learning to Continue During ‘Cooling Off' Period

After "substantial progress" was made in negotiations between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union on Monday, the district announced Monday evening that teachers will not be locked out from Google Suite, with virtual learning continuing for students for at least the next two days.

According to an email from CPS, students will have remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday as negotiations continue, with a teacher's lockout now off the table for the time being.

“We have reached another important milestone today in our efforts to provide in-person learning for our students in the Chicago Public Schools system," Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS Director Dr. Janice Jackson said in a statement. "We have secured agreement on one other open issue and made substantial progress on a framework that we hope will address the remaining issues. We are calling for a 48-hour cooling off period that will hopefully lead to a final resolution on all open issues."

The news comes after a Sunday ultimatum delivered by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said that CPS would be prepared to "take action" if teachers did not report to their classrooms Monday.

Amid the often-tense negotiations, teachers had voted in January to go back to remote-learning, even with pre-K and cluster learning students already back in classrooms. That vote was made in response to CPS calling for teachers to return to K-8 classrooms on Jan. 25, with those students returning to those classrooms on Feb. 1.

CPS officials said over the weekend that if teachers did not return to schools on Monday, they would be considered “absent without leave” and would not be authorized to conduct remote learning until they report back to their classrooms.

Appointments Open Tuesday for New Cook County COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site

Appointments for suburban Cook County's second large COVID-19 community vaccination site, Triton College in River Grove, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Cook County Health.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under Phase 1B, the current phase of Illinois' vaccination rollout, people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff and grocery store employees, are eligible.

Illinois Adds 41 New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Across State

The state of Illinois has added 41 new COVID-19 vaccination sites since Jan. 26, according to a news release from state health officials Monday.

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers." Among those in that category are: first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff as well as grocery store employees and postal workers.

In all, 310 vaccination sites have opened across the state.

Region 10 'on Track' to Move to Phase 4 Mitigations Tuesday, Health Officials Say

Suburban Cook County is expected to move to Phase 4 coronavirus mitigation rules, if numbers continue trending in the right direction.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 10, which includes Cook County suburbs, but not the city of Chicago, is meeting the metrics required to move to the less-restrictive rules on Tuesday.

Region 10 would mark the eighth region in the state to move back to that level since the state began allowing regions to move forward in mid-January. On Monday, Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, moved to Phase 4, while the city of Chicago entered a modified version of the phase over the weekend.

Illinois Reports 2,312 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Illinois have reported 2,312 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state to 1,128,613 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,259 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began last year.

IDPH also noted that Region 10 is on track to move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Tuesday.

Over the last 24 hours, 61,263 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total number of tests performed to 16,100,555.

The seven-day positivity rate on all dipped again on Monday to 3.9%, its lowest mark since October. The positivity rate on individuals tested during that time stands at 4.9%.

As of Sunday night, there were 2,387 coronavirus patients in Illinois hospitals, the lowest number in that category since mid-October. Of those patients, 515 were currently in intensive care units, while 278 were on ventilators.

2 Suburban Counties Move to Phase 4 Mitigations Monday, State Announces

Another health care region in the state of Illinois has reached Phase 4 coronavirus mitigation rules.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 7, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, has met the metrics required to move to the less-restrictive rules on Monday.

Region 7 marks the seventh region in the state to move back to that level since the state began allowing regions to move forward in mid-January. Regions 8, 9 and 10 are all in Tier 1 mitigations, while Region 4, located in southwest Illinois, remains in Tier 2.

How Chicago's Phase 4 is Different from the Rest of Illinois

Chicago officially moved into Phase 4 of Illinois’ coronavirus mitigation plan, but things won't be quite the same as other regions under this phase of state's reopening guidelines.

Under normal circumstances, the move to Phase 4 would bump up capacity limits in indoor dining establishments, but city officials say that restaurants and bars will be required to adhere to Tier 1 limits on those numbers. That means indoor service will be limited to 25% or 25 or fewer persons per room, with no tables exceeding six customers indoors.

Bar service is allowed to resume at restaurants and bars, however, according to a press release from the city.

In a news release, city officials stated that while numbers continue to decline, they claim a "hurried return to greater indoor capacity would bring serious risk" of reducing the progress that has been made.

"We have just resumed safe indoor dining, and while we are excited to make that move we must continue to be thoughtful and cautious in our reopening," Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said a statement. "The last thing we want is to cause a third wave of the virus by rushing to fully reopen riskier settings where masks are removed and people gather in close proximity.”