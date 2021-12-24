Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Cook County Vaccine Proof, Highest Single-Day Cases of Pandemic

Cook County health officials joined Chicago in announcing plans to implement a vaccine mandate for certain indoor spaces like bars and restaurants in the new year.

Meanwhile, Illinois saw its highest number of COVID cases in a single day of the entire pandemic.

Will Vaccines Be Required to Enter Chicago Museums in Upcoming City Mandate?

Vaccinations will soon be required to enter Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms and several other places, but what about city museums?

City officials said technically, only areas where indoor dining is allowed at museums would be subject to the new requirement.

But you'll want to check with each location individually, as some are requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

Some Cook County Communities Push Back Against Proof-of-Vax Requirements

The day that Cook County health officials announced new requirements for customers to show proof-of-vaccination at various indoor venues, leaders in several suburban communities are pushing back against the mandates. NBC 5's Chris Coffey reports.

The day that Cook County health officials announced new requirements for customers to show proof-of-vaccination at various indoor venues, leaders in several suburban communities are pushing back against the upcoming mandates.

In suburban Orland Park, Mayor Keith Pekau dismissed the new mandate as an “overreach,” and said that village officials will meet later this month to address the situation.

“I have a village of nearly 60,000 residents to answer to. I don’t need extreme politicians in Cook County government telling me what is best for Orland Park,” he said in a statement.

Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, whose community announced earlier this year that it would not enforce state guidelines requiring masks in indoor spaces, said that the village would not enforce such a measure requiring proof of COVID vaccination.

Illinois Sets Single-Day Record With Nearly 19,000 New COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours

The state of Illinois set a new record for single-day COVID cases on Thursday, with more than 18,000 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus reported within the last 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 18,942 cases of the virus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, obliterating the previous record for most positive test results in a single day.

The state’s daily average for new COVID cases over the last seven days has also risen to 12,573, another new record since the pandemic began.

Joffrey Cancels Remaining ‘Nutcracker' Performances After Positive COVID Tests

Chicago’s iconic Joffrey Ballet company has canceled its remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” after a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was reported in a company member this week.

The announcement was made via the Joffrey’s website, canceling performances that had been scheduled through Dec. 26.

“For the utmost safety of our company artists, musicians, students, production crew and audience members, the Joffrey has canceled the remaining performances of ‘The Nutcracker,’ which were scheduled through Dec. 26,” the ballet announced in a statement.

Cook County Joins Chicago in Requiring Vaccine Proof for Bars, Restaurants, Gyms Next Year

Suburban Cook County will join Chicago in requiring proof of vaccination for indoor public spaces like bars, restaurants and gyms in the new year, officials announced Thursday.

The new mitigation, which aligns with Chicago's mandate, begins at the same time as the city's, on Jan. 3.

“Omicron is here in suburban Cook County, and it spreads incredibly quickly and easily, so CCDPH must take measures to contain the spread,” Dr. Rachel Rubin, CCDPH co-lead and senior medical officer, said in a statement. "We are concerned about how easily the omicron variant can spread among people, especially in crowded indoor settings. It is very important that we implement these measures to help lower the risk of transmission.”

At-Home Kit Limits, Long Lines: What to Know If You Need a COVID Test Before the Holidays

COVID testing sites are in high demand as the holidays approach and cases surge in the Chicago area and across Illinois - and that trend is expected to continue even after the holidays.

Lines Wednesday and Thursday morning stretched outside many locations both in the city and suburbs and drive-up sites reported longer-than-normal wait times.

Amita Health said it is doing 3,000 tests per week, twice what it saw last summer, and Northwestern Medicine said it has seen a 23% increase in testing at its immediate care facilities.

Even at-home tests, such as ones found at pharmacies, are getting harder to come by, with limits being put on many purchases.

As COVID cases hit record levels for the year in the city and state, health officials are evaluating their options and strategies to curb new infections. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter has more.

Hospitals Struggle to Maintain Normal Operations as COVID Hospitalizations, ICU Cases Rise

Hospitals across the state of Illinois are facing challenging times, trying to maintain normal operations while seeing a dramatic increase in the number of COVID patients.

“I think we’re balancing right now. I wouldn’t say we are thriving but we’re definitely surviving,” Wayne Laramie, VP and Chief Nursing Office for OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, said.

Laramie says that his hospital is shifting around resources to address COVID case surges in Rockford, among other locations.

Hospitalizations related to COVID are at their highest levels in nearly a year in Illinois, with 4,178 total patients currently hospitalized because of the virus.

Data Shows Fewer Than 10 ICU Beds Available for Hospital Patients in 4 Illinois Regions

Northern Illinois is one of four regions hit hardest by the latest COVID surge so far, with fewer than 10 ICU beds left for patients. ICU bed availability is near capacity in Regions 1, 3, 5, and 7, data shows.

“Our hospitals are really stretched to the maximum,” said Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Susan Martell. “They’re all committed to providing high quality care to everyone who needs the care, but they are stretched to the maximum.”

Advocate Health Care, the largest health system in Illinois, said that it's currently treating 935 COVID patients in Illinois and Wisconsin, nearly three times more than eight weeks ago.

What Should You Do If You Test Positive for COVID or Were Exposed to Someone Who Has?

What should you do if you or someone you have been in close contact with tests positive for coronavirus?

It's a question many are asking as COVID cases surge in Illinois and across the U.S. leading up to the holidays and some questions how long they should quarantine, if at all and how long they might be contagious.

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to Add Your COVID Vaccine Card to Apple Wallet Before Chicago's Requirement Starts

Starting in 2022, Chicagoans will have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to get into indoor public places, and Apple has an easy way to access the record on the iPhone.

Beginning Jan. 3, anyone age 5 and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination to dine inside or visit gyms or entertainment venues where food and drinks are being served, joining other big cities like New York and Los Angeles in adding the requirement.

Apple's new iOS 15.1 operating system allows users to add "verifiable" COVID vaccination information in the Wallet app, making it easier to provide proof of vaccination as opposed to carrying a physical card.

Here's Where Vaccine Proof Will Be Required in Chicago Next Year

Beginning Jan. 3, Chicago will require proof of vaccination for many indoor public spaces as the city works to combat what officials are calling "the biggest COVID surge that we have seen since before vaccines were available."

Here are the places where vaccine proof will be required - and where it won't.

Swollen Lymph Nodes After COVID Booster Shot? Here's What Experts Say That Means

Have you experienced a swollen lymph node in the arm where you received your COVID vaccine or booster shot?

You're not alone.

In fact, while you may not have experienced it with your initial doses of the vaccine, there's still a chance you could see it following a booster shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine side effect is actually more common with booster shots or additional doses than it is with initial doses of the COVID vaccines.

But the CDC said it is not a side effect to worry about.

Booster Shots and Omicron: Is Moderna or Pfizer Performing Better? Here's the Data So Far

Both Moderna and Pfizer have released early data showing the effectiveness of their vaccines and booster doses as the new omicron variant begins to take hold and as COVID cases rise across the U.S.

But is one performing better than the other?

Omicron Severity, Symptoms, Risk of Breakthrough Cases: What We Know So Far

Experts had been saying that more information on the omicron variant was expected in the weeks following its detection.

Now, about a month since the new COVID variant was identified in South Africa and two weeks since it was first recorded in the U.S., what do we know?

Chicago's top doctor said that while we are still learning about the variant and research continues to develop, an early look at the latest data has led to some findings so far.

Here's a breakdown of what we know.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Tuesday gave a breakdown on which COVID-19 variant is currently leading the surge in the Midwest. While 99.9% of the COVID cases are of delta variant as of now, she predicted that the omicron variant will soon spread quickly based on the studies from other countries.

CDC Guidelines for COVID Exposure: Timeline, Quarantine, Contagious Period

What should you do if you or someone you have been in close contact with tests positive for coronavirus? How long are you contagious, what are the quarantine guidelines and when can you see people again?

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.