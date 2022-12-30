Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago's COVID Risk at ‘Medium' Heading Into Holiday Weekend

As New Year's Eve festivities approach, Chicago's COVID community level remains at "medium," with 168 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, areas with a "medium" community COVID level are advised to wear face mask in crowded indoor areas where the vaccine status of others is unknown, follow quarantine guidelines and more.

Here's the latest COVID summary from the the city of Chicago.

Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.

Here's Where COVID Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing

Some countries announced new COVID testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls.

Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. COVID-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.

Here are some of the latest policy changes for travelers from China.

U.S. Records 100 Million COVID Cases, But More Than 200 Million Americans Have Probably Had It

The U.S. recorded more than 100 million formally diagnosed and reported COVID-19 cases this week, but the number of Americans who've actually had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic is probably more than twice as high.

COVID-19 has easily infected more than 200 million in the U.S. alone since the beginning of the pandemic — some people more than once. The virus continues to evolve into more transmissible variants that dodge immunity from vaccination and prior infection, making transmission incredibly difficult to control as we go into the fourth year of the pandemic.

What Are the Best Masks to Wear for COVID-19, Other Respiratory Illnesses?

The simultaneous threat of COVID-19, RSV and flu continues to circulate, spurring health agencies to recommend that people once against start what used to be a mainstay during the height of the pandemic: masking.

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics.

3 Signs the ‘Pandemic Economy' Ended in 2022—Even Though Covid Is Still Around

By all technical definitions, the U.S. is still in a pandemic. As of September, the World Health Organization has only declared the end of the pandemic "in sight," but not here yet — especially as COVID cases rise and threaten another harsh winter wave.

America's money habits, however, have almost completely gone back to pre-pandemic trends. After nearly two years of significant disruption — for better or worse — these are three examples of how the pandemic economy ended in 2022.

Could Mono Virus Or Fat Cells Be Playing Roles in Long COVID?

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond.

Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why some people get long COVID and why a small portion — including the three women — have lasting symptoms.

Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the Chicago Area

While face coverings aren't currently recommended in the entirety of the Chicago area, masks are being advised in some portions following an uptick in COVID-19 metrics.

Nationwide, metrics have risen since Thanksgiving, data showed, and could potentially climb higher following gatherings around Christmas. According to an update of the CDC's county-by-county community levels map, nearly 11% of U.S. counties are at high community level status, while 41% are listed at medium.

88 of Illinois' 102 Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Stay Mostly Stagnant

With many Illinois families preparing for holiday celebrations, cases of COVID-19 remain at elevated levels across the state, with three Chicago-area counties now at a "high" COVID-19 community level, according to the CDC.

CDC data shows that 88 of Illinois' 102 counties are currently at a "high" or "medium" community level, up from 86 counties at an elevated level last week.

3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended

Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces.

DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in Thursday's update from the CDC, with DeKalb County still sitting at the "high" status after hitting it the previous week.

Chicago to Issue Mask Advisory if City Reaches ‘High' Alert Level, Mayor Says

If Chicago reaches a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city will issue a mask advisory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday, just ahead of the holiday weekend.

While the city and Cook County weren't ultimately elevated to a high level this week, experts said they expect the transition is coming.

What Are ‘Never-Coviders'?

Not to be confused with people who have not yet caught COVID-19, researchers believe the section of the population that are naturally immune to the virus (never-coviders) won’t ever get sick.

You Can Get Free COVID Tests From the Government. Here's How

Once again, U.S. residents can get free COVID tests delivered right to their homes.

The Biden Administration announced Dec. 15 that it's offering households four rapid virus tests through covidtests.gov, so how can you get yours?

You Can Now Get Both a Flu and COVID Test at Walgreens. Here's How

As highly-transmissible respiratory illnesses circulate, Walgreens announced rapid flu testing is available now alongside COVID testing at select pharmacies.

The move is intended to curb the spread of viruses by helping communities identify and manage their ailments as the holiday season pans out, the pharmaceutical company said Friday in a press release.

