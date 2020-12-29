Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago to Open New Vaccination Site, State Surpasses 16K Deaths

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Chicago's top health official will receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday as the city launches a new vaccination site for health care workers.

Meanwhile, Illinois officials are preparing to pay out new unemployment benefit funds authorized by the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law over the weekend.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 29):

Dr. Arwady to Get Coronavirus Vaccine as Chicago Launches New Vaccination Site

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will be vaccinated at the event, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Malcolm X College, CDPH said.

The event will also mark the opening of the COVID-19 vaccine "Point of Dispensing (POD) site" for health care workers who are not affiliated with a hospital, officials say.

IDES Prepares to Implement Unemployment Program Extensions Passed in Federal COVID Relief Bill

The Illinois Department of Employment Security is preparing to pay out new unemployment benefit funds authorized by the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend, but is also asking for more guidance from the Department of Labor to ensure prompt payment of those benefits.

In a press release issued Monday, IDES officials say they are urging authorities not to “create further hardship,” and criticized the president for his “inaction” after he delayed signing the relief package earlier this month.

The new relief bill, in addition to authorizing payments to U.S. residents, also included extensions for several key programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits and Extended Benefits programs.

These programs all expired on Dec. 26 under the provisions of the original CARES Act, which was passed in March, but were all extended by the new COVID-19 relief package. Lawmakers have warned of potential payment delays because of Trump’s objections to the bill, which he raised only after the House and Senate voted to approve the measure.

More Than 20K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in Chicago

More than 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers throughout the city of Chicago, the city's top doctor revealed Monday.

The majority of those who have received the vaccine are hospital employees, however a small amount of emergency medical services personnel have also been vaccinated, said Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The 20,000 figure, Arwady emphasized, does not include health care workers who have been vaccinated in Chicago, but live outside city limits. No significant problems or unexpected side effects have been reported, according to the doctor.

With Chicago emphasizing equitable distribution as a strategy to combat COVID-19, city officials were asked Monday whether race and ethnicity data regarding vaccinations is available.

Arwady said that CDPH is only able to report data by ZIP code and age, but added race and ethnicity data is being collected by the state of Illinois. State officials hope to make the demographic data publicly available, officials said.

Approximately 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be administered in the city by the end of the week, Arwady said. Similarly, the city anticipates more than 21,000 doses of Pfizker's vaccine to be administered over the same time period.

On Monday, vaccinations for employees and residents started at eight of the city's long-term care facilities. This week, additional doses of the vaccine will be distributed to dozens of outpatient facilities, which will vaccinate their own staff members.

Phase 1A of the city's vaccination plan, which is focused on health care workers and long-term care facility residents, could potentially last through February.

First Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in Chicago

Front line workers at Chicago's Esperanza Health Centers were given their initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, becoming the first individuals in the city to receive the widely-anticipated vaccine.

Esperanza, which primarily serves Chicago's Southwest Side, was one of six federally-qualified health centers that began administering the Moderna vaccine Monday.

Calling Esperanza a lifeline for the Latinx community, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot explained that equity remains the city's COVID-19 strategy, as the virus disproportionately impacts people of color.

"I know the challenges that many members of the Latinx community face and at times may be insurmountable," the mayor said at a news conference at the health care center's facility in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The rollout of the Moderna vaccine is particularly exciting, said Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of Chicago's Department of Public Health, because unlike the Pfizer vaccine, it doesn't require ultra-cold storage.

Suburban Long-Term Care Facilities Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines

As coronavirus vaccines are delivered to the state of Illinois, more facilities are gaining access to the treatments, including several suburban long-term care facilities that are seeing their first batches of doses arriving this week.

One such location was Burgess Square Healthcare and Rehab Center in suburban Westmont, which saw its first doses of the treatment arrive recently.

“We’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Dr. Rajeev Kumar said. “We have three clinic days and we hope to get all of our staff and all of our residents vaccinated. Hopefully within a month or so, our residents will have their freedom back.”

Long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, with staffers working around the clock to help keep vulnerable residents safe.

As part of the federal government’s rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Walgreens and CVS have been contracted to provide doses of the vaccine to long-term care facilities, and doctors are optimistic that the treatment will be immediately helpful.

“Looking at the studies done, there’s really no additional risk to seniors,” Kumar said. “Usually, seniors have a less robust response to vaccines, so the side effects might even be muted in our seniors compared to younger populations.”

Kumar says that the Westmont facility has seen high-demand for the vaccine, and at least 90% of the residents and 50% of the staffers at the facility have already received their first doses. The second dose will be administered in the coming weeks, with companies like Walgreens and CVS handling the scheduling and administration of the doses.

Once the second dose is administered, Kumar says that residents will be allowed to leave the facility to visit family and friends, provided they continue to wear masks and to exercise other COVID-avoidance strategies, like frequent hand-washing.

Such measures are necessary, as the general population won’t begin receiving the treatment until next year, according to health experts.

Illinois Surpasses 16K Deaths Since Coronavirus Pandemic Began

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 105 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 942,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 16,074 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 51,046 new tests returned to labs across the state. In all, 13,036,658 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for tests sat at 8.7% Monday, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.2%. Both numbers mark increases from a day earlier.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward on Monday to 4,243 patients receiving care for the coronavirus. The number of patients in intensive care units dropped to 884, while there are currently 515 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.