Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Public Schools Battle Continues, City Moves to Phase 4

Chicago Public Schools students were told to stay home but teachers were expected to report to classrooms Monday as the battle over in-person learning continues.

As the city of Chicago continues to see improvements in its coronavirus metrics, the state of Illinois has moved the city forward to Phase 4 rules - though the city has implemented stricter mitigations of its own.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from around the state:

Chicago Public Schools Says Teachers to Report to Classrooms Monday; No Agreement Reached

With no agreement in place between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, CPS officials announced that if teachers do not report to classrooms on Monday, they will be considered “absent without leave” and will not be authorized to conduct remote learning until they report back to their classrooms.

The action could potentially set up a teachers’ strike in the coming days, and represents the latest salvo fired in the ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

“All teachers, pre-K through eight and cluster teachers must report,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press conference. “If you don’t have an approved accommodation, we expect to see you back in class. Those who do not report to work…we will have to take action. Let’s avoid that.”

Parents are being told not to send their children to school on Monday for in-person learning. Under the original parameters of CPS’ return-to-class plan, students in K-8 were supposed to report to class for the first time on Feb. 1, but after a vote by the Chicago Teachers Union earlier this month, that will not occur Monday.

Coronavirus by the Numbers: COVID-19 Metrics in Each of Illinois' 11 Health Care Regions

Chicago’s health care region became the sixth to move to Phase 4 coronavirus mitigations on Sunday, and it will soon be joined by another as Region 7 will likely move to the next phase of mitigation rules Monday.

According to the latest coronavirus metrics released by the state, all seven regions that will be in Phase 4 mitigations Monday are currently trending in the right direction to stay that way, with positivity rates remaining low and hospitalizations dropping in most of the state.

Here are the latest coronavirus metrics from each of the state’s 11 health care regions, broken down by which phase or tier the region is currently in.

Illinois Reports 2,428 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois have reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 40 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,126,301 cases of the virus in the state, with 19,243 deaths attributed to COVID since the pandemic began last year.

The number of new cases is the lowest reported in the state since Oct. 6, according to IDPH data.

Will, Kankakee Counties Expected to Move to Phase 4 Mitigations Monday

Another health care region in the state of Illinois is on track to reach Phase 4 coronavirus mitigation rules, as Region 7 is expected to reach that milestone on Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, will meet the metrics required to move to the less-restrictive rules on Monday, provided it remains within the current thresholds.

In order for a region to move to Phase 4 mitigations, it must meet three key criteria. It must have a positivity rate of 6.5% or better for three consecutive days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three consecutive days, and it must show decreases or stability in hospitalizations for COVID on seven of the preceding 10 days.

Chicago Moves to Phase 4 Coronavirus Mitigation Rules, Officials Say

The city of Chicago is officially moving into Phase 4 of Illinois’ coronavirus mitigation plan thanks to continued improvements in positivity rates and hospitalizations, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Sunday.

Under the parameters of Phase 4, indoor service at bars can resume, with indoor service continuing at restaurants, according to the IDPH website.

The move means that more than half of the state’s health care regions have now moved to Phase 4 mitigation rules. Most suburban communities remain under Tier 1 mitigations, which allow indoor dining but not indoor bar service.

Under normal circumstances the move to Phase 4 would bump up capacity limits in indoor dining establishments, but city officials say that restaurants and bars will be required to adhere to Tier 1 limits on those numbers. Indoor service is limited to 25% or 25 or fewer persons per room, with no tables exceeding six customers indoors.

Agreements Reached on 4 of Several Issues in CPS and CTU Dispute: Chicago Officials

The Chicago Public Schools and the city's teachers union became one closer to ending their in-person learning dispute Saturday as, according to city officials, both sides reached tentative agreements on four key issues.

The four issues were said to be health and safety protocols, ventilation, contact tracing as well as health and safety committees.

"There is still significant work that needs to be done on the remaining several open issues," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said in a joint statement issued in the early evening. "We must make additional, meaningful progress today and tomorrow as time is running out."