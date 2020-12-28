Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Metrics in Each Region, Chicago Officials to Discuss Vaccine Plan

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 28):

Chicago Officials to Update on Vaccine Plan

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top doctor will deliver an update on the city's coronavirus vaccination plan on Monday, according to Lightfoot's public schedule.

Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will give the update during a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday at the Esperanza Health Center, located at 4700 S. California Ave., per the mayor's office.

By the Numbers: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of Illinois' Health Care Regions

Several Illinois healthcare regions are continuing to see declines in positivity rates and hospitalizations, with several currently in line to see Tier 3 mitigations rolled back in the fight against the coronavirus.

Here is where each of Illinois’ healthcare regions stands in terms of metrics as of Dec. 27.

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois):

This region has seen hospitalizations decline on eight of the last 10 days. The region has had an availability of 20% or more of hospital and ICU beds for 11 straight days, and the region’s positivity rate stands at 8.7%. All of those metrics are within the parameters of reversing Tier 3 mitigations, but it is unclear when the state will give the region the go-ahead to do so.

Region 2 (West-Central Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region continued a slow decline this week, dropping to 8.8%, while more than 29% of hospital beds are available. The ICU bed availability now stands at 22.7%, and will be over 20% for a third straight day Monday. The region has also seen hospitalizations decrease each of the last 10 days.

Region 3 (West Illinois):

This region has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state, standing at 6.9%. Hospital bed availability stands at 29.5%, while the ICU bed availability is still below the 20% threshold, standing at 17.1%. Hospitalizations have decreased six of the last 10 days, but have ticked upward in recent days.

Region 4 (Southwest Illinois):

This region is seeing its positivity rate starting to rise, as it’s now at 12% on the button. Hospital bed (21.4%) and ICU bed availability (21.5%) both finally cleared the 20% threshold this week, and the region has seen nine days of hospitalization decreases in the last 10 days.

Region 5 (South Illinois):

The positivity rate in the region is now at 12.2% and has remained mostly steady over the last 10 days. ICU bed availability is still low, currently at 16.5%, and hospital bed availability is now up to 40.5%, more than double the required threshold to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations.

Region 6 (East Central Illinois):

The positivity rate in this region stands at 8.6%, while hospital bed availability (30.6%) and ICU bed availability (35.6%) are well above thresholds required to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations. The region has also continued to see steady declines in hospitalizations overall.

Region 7 (Will, Kankakee counties):

The positivity rate in this region continued to decline this week, dropping to 10.3%, while the hospital bed availability (29.6%) and ICU bed availability (26.5%) both continued to rise. Hospitalizations overall have declined each of the last 10 days.

Region 8 (DuPage, Kane counties):

This region has seen its hospital bed availability (24.7%) and ICU bed availability (27.9%) increase in recent days, while hospitalizations have decreased eight of the last 10 days. The region’s positivity rate is down to 9%.

Region 9 (McHenry, Lake counties):

Hospital bed availability in the region has finally cracked the 20% threshold, now sitting at 21.1%. ICU bed availability is at 32.1%, and hospitalizations have decreased each of the last five days. The region’s positivity rate is at 8.8%.

Region 10 (Suburban Cook County):

The region’s positivity rate stands at 9.3%, while hospitalizations have decreased each of the last 10 days. ICU bed availability is starting to climb, now at 19.7%, while hospital bed availability is now up to 26.6%.

Region 11 (Chicago):

With 10 days of hospitalization decreases, a positivity rate of 8.6%, hospital bed availability of 23.9% and ICU bed availability of 26.6%, Chicago would be eligible to move forward from Tier 3 mitigations on Monday if the city utilized state metrics.

Illinois Reports 3,767 New Cases of Coronavirus, 104 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 104 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now reported 937,909 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 15,969 total deaths. Another 1,367 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of test specimens being returned to state labs has declined in recent days due to the Christmas holiday, with 46,226 new tests returned to labs in the last 24 hours. In all, 12,985,612 tests have been performed during the pandemic, officials say.

Hospitalizations in the state ticked upward slightly on Sunday, going up to 4,083. The number of patients in intensive care units also increased to 905, while there are currently 497 patients on ventilators in the state due to COVID-19.

Illinois Lawmakers Propose Plan to Allow Virtual Meetings

A new proposal filed earlier this month would allow state lawmakers to meet and vote remotely in emergency situations.

Chicago Democrats Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick call it a launching point for discussions on how to meet going into 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, according to a joint statement.

The Legislature last met in person in May to approve a budget, taking social distancing measures. However, Martwick said he has a preexisting condition which put his health at risk.

Under the bill, members of the General Assembly could meet remotely for session and committees if a joint proclamation is made by the House speaker and Senate president. The plan calls for members of the public to be able to watch sessions and committee meetings in real time.

“The intent of the legislation is to provide for the very rare circumstances where it is extremely dangerous or impossible to meet,” Williams said in a statement. “It’s clear that the Legislature operates most effectively in person, when we can all meet and interact with each other more easily.”

Earlier this year, the Senate adopted rules that allowed lawmakers to participate remotely if there’s a quorum present. A similar plan failed in the House.

Chicago-Area Frontline Workers Reflect on Challenging And Emotional Year

On Christmas Eve, NBC 5 spoke to several frontline health care workers who shared about their challenges in 2020 and hopes for the future. Vi Nguyen reports.

United Airlines to Require Travelers From UK to Show Negative Test When Flying to Chicago

Amid concerns over a newly detected coronavirus variant spreading around the United Kingdom, United Airlines announced Thursday that it will require all travelers from the U.K. flying to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

According to the airline, anyone traveling from London Heathrow to Chicago, Newark, Washington Dulles and San Francisco must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure starting on Monday.

"The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority," the airline said in a statement. "United has been a leader in enacting new policies and innovations designed to keep employees and passengers safer when traveling, including mask mandates and requiring customers to complete a 'Ready-to-Fly' checklist before the flight acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days and do not have COVID-related symptoms."

The latest requirement will apply to any traveler over the age of 5 and can include molecular or antigen tests. Those with connecting flights at LHR whose travel originated from another country will be exempt, the airline said.

This month, United has been operating four daily flights from London Heathrow to its four U.S. hubs.

When Will Indoor Dining Return in Illinois? Pritzker Weighs In

With statewide metrics appearing to gradually improve, when might Illinois see the return of indoor dining?

According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker the answer isn't so concrete.

Currently, Illinois is under Tier 3 mitigations, but even if the state returns to Tier 2 mitigations, indoor dining would still be suspended.

It's not until Tier 1 that indoor dining can return with capacity limitations, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.

"What we don't want to do is yo-yo back and forth between Tier 3, Tier 2 and that would not open bars and restaurants either way," Pritzker said Wednesday. "We do want to get everything open as soon as possible. We are heading, generally speaking, in the right direction."

Pritzker noted that while some metrics have been declining, hospitalizations have risen over the last few days, increasing by more than 100.

"That's concerning," the governor said. "So we're going to keep a very close eye on it. I'm the first one to want to move the regions down to Tier 2 and Tier 1 and back to Phase 4 as soon as possible but we also want to make sure that we've crushed this growing number of cases and growing number of hospitalization and that we do not have, as we do now, a very, very large number of ICU patients."

Pritzker said he plans to watch the numbers through the holidays.

"We'll get there, I believe, shortly and we want to see how the Christmas and New Year's holidays go," he said.

For more information, click here.