Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Vaccine Schedule, Respiratory Illnesses in Kids

Could there be a change in store for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended vaccine schedule?

A new panel vote indicates that could be the case.

Plus, the pandemic could be behind an earlier surge in respiratory cases hospitalizing children across the Chicago area.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CDC Panel Votes to Add COVID Shots to Recommended Vaccine Routine Schedule

COVID-19 shots should be added to the lists of recommended vaccinations for kids and adults, a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said Thursday.

The panel's unanimous decision has no immediate effect — COVID-19 shots already are recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually updated, formal lists of what vaccinations doctors should be routinely offering to their patients, alongside shots for polio, measles and hepatitis.

The expert panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease.

Read more here.

‘Unbelievable Surge': Chicago-Area Doctors Report Rise in RSV, Respiratory Cases in Kids

Doctors in the Chicago area are reporting a rapid surge in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in children, which is putting hospitals on high alert as beds fill up earlier than usual and cases shift from what many have come to expect during cold and flu season.

Though RSV season typically begins between mid-September and mid-November, the virus' peak often does not hit until sometime between late-December and mid-February, data shows.

Some experts say the COVID pandemic may have played a role in the earlier rise.

Read more here.

XBB, BQ.1.1: List of New COVID Variants Grows. Here's What Experts Are Saying

Several new COVID variants - XBB, BQ.1, BA.1.1 - are starting to rise in numbers, sparking concern from experts around the globe, but what do we know about them and what could they signal for the pandemic amid fears of another winter surge?

BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are among the newer variants to emerge but are already rising above other recent variants like BF.7 in their spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more here.

‘Pretty Troublesome' BQ.1, BQ.1.1 COVID Variants Spread in U.S. as BA.5 Cases Decrease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking two omicron subvariants that are responsible for more than 11% of COVID cases in the U.S., with top health officials saying that the new strains exhibit some “pretty troublesome” characteristics.

The new subvariants, known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, were added to the CDC’s COVID variant tracker in this week’s update. The two subvariants are descendants of the BA.5 omicron variant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID in the U.S. for more than three months.

Read more here.

More COVID Variants Emerging Now Than in Recent Months, But Is 1 Worse Than Others?

New COVID variants like XBB, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are emerging globally, sparking new concerns as they begin to spread and adding to the growing list of emerging variants, but why are all of these variants suddenly arising now and is one variant worse than the others?

Chicago's top doctor said seasonal shifts could play a role in the rise in new variants.

Read more here.

No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more.

The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.

Read more here.

Illinois Health Officials Endorse Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters for Children 5 and Older

Updated COVID-19 booster shots were cleared recently to include children as young as 5, and Illinois health officials are backing the breadth of access with their sights set on bolstering protection against newer strains of the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control green lit the expansion of eligibility Wednesday. Dr. Sameer Vohra, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday the new range of access comes at a critical time in Illinois.

Read more here.