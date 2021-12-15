Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Guidelines for Exposure, Anniversary of Vaccine Launch

Wednesday marks one year since the first coronavirus vaccinations were administered in Illinois and Chicago, but a lot has changed since.

With COVID cases rising once again in both Chicago and Illinois, many are wondering what they need to do ahead of the holidays and if they are exposed.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago, Illinois Mark One Year Since First COVID Vaccine Doses Administered

Wednesday marked one year since the first Chicagoans and Illinoisans received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

It was a scene many remember vividly.

In Chicago, five health care workers sat in a room at Loretto Hospital, receiving the highly-anticipated vaccine in the midst of a pandemic surge just before the Christmas holiday. In Peoria, health care workers received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as frontline workers took center stage in the vaccine rollout.

Images of trucks loaded with freezer packs of the COVID-19 vaccine flooded television screens as doses were distributed to hospitals across the country.

Here's a look at what's changed since vaccinations began last year.

After About a Month Since First Detected, Here's What We Know About Omicron Variant

After about a month since the omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in South Africa and two weeks since first recorded in the U.S., scientists and health officials have been working to combat the mutated virus with new information.

So, what do we know about the new variant and its impact on Illinois?

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far.

CDC Guidelines for COVID Exposure: Timeline, Quarantine, Contagious Period

What should you do if you or someone you have been in close contact with tests positive for coronavirus? How long are you contagious, what are the quarantine guidelines and when can you see people again?

Here's a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.

Vaccine Proof at Restaurants? A Look at What Officials Are Considering as COVID Metrics Rise

As COVID metrics continue to rise in Chicago and in Illinois, what are officials considering to help slow spread?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said while the state is continuously evaluating its options it already has "some of the most stringent mitigations."

"That is wearing masks indoors," he said during an unrelated event Tuesday. "That is what the mitigation regime needs to be get vaccinated wear a mask indoors, you know, please socially distance, especially if you don't know the people that you're with. I know that people are gathering during this holiday season, just be extra careful."

Pritzker did, however, encourage local authorities to implement more stringent mitigations as they see fit.

Accuracy of At-Home COVID Tests and More: What to Know for Holiday Gatherings

As many prepare for holiday gatherings, demand for testing has increased, but for those using at-home testing methods, how accurate are they and should you rely on them?

There are a number of at-home options now available and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady recently advised using them ahead of holiday gatherings.

Chicago Travel Advisory Climbs to 42 States as 'Country is Surging Again': CDPH

Two more states were added back onto Chicago's travel advisory Tuesday, bringing the number of states on the city's warning list to 42 states, plus the District of Columbia, in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday.

California and Mississippi were all added back onto the advisory this week, the city's health department announced, but no states were removed.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the increase in states comes as "the country is surging again."

As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the travel advisory.

Chicago Considering ‘Different Strategies' to Curb Surging COVID Cases, Lightfoot Says

As COVID cases continue to rise in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that city officials are considering a variety of strategies and potential mitigations to help curb the spread of the virus, but emphasized that any decisions will be made in a patient and methodical manner.

Lightfoot, speaking to media on Monday, said that the city hasn’t “landed on one particular” strategy to slow down the spread of the virus, but that a variety of options are on the table.

“We are looking at a number of different strategies that can help us deal with this latest surge, but we always do that in partnership and in communication with the individuals and the businesses that are going to be affected,” she said. “We don’t unilaterally impose anything.”

Illinois COVID Metrics: Hospitalizations Up by Nearly 40% Since Start of December

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in the state of Illinois have continued to rise quickly in recent weeks, jumping up by nearly 40% since the beginning of December.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are currently 3,513 patients hospitalized due to COVID in the state of Illinois, the highest number of patients since mid-January.

Since Dec. 1, the number of patients hospitalized in Illinois for COVID-19 has grown by approximately 38.5%, challenging health systems and limiting the number of available beds for other illnesses and emergency health crises.

The number of patients requiring intensive care beds has grown even more rapidly. According to IDPH data, there are currently 748 COVID patients in ICU beds around the state, representing a 48% increase over the 505 that were in ICU’s on Dec. 1.

Statewide, there are currently 375 open ICU beds, representing just 12% of the state’s total number of ICU-staffed beds.

How Long Do You Have to Quarantine or Isolate? What to Know If You Have COVID

As COVID cases continue to climb in Illinois, many are wondering what they should do if they end up with a positive test result or have been in contact with someone who has.

How long should you isolate? If you took an at-home test who do you report it to? When should you call a doctor?

Here's a look at the guidance from officials on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.

Bulls' Next Two Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Chicago Bulls' next two games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team, NBC Sports Chicago has confirmed.

Tuesday's (Dec. 14) home matchup against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday's (Dec. 16) road bout against the Toronto Raptors will be rescheduled at a later date.

Last Chance to Receive First Vaccine Dose at Kane County Mass Vaccination Site is This Week

The Kane Vax Hub in suburban Batavia will close in early January 2022, the county health department announced Friday.

The last chance to receive a shot at the mass vaccination clinic will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m., health officials said.

A Pfizer second dose-only clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 5, both of which are solely for people who have received their first vaccine shot.

In January, the Kane County Health Department will offer vaccinations by appointment at the Aurora office, located at 1240 N. Highland Ave. Check KaneVax.org for availability.