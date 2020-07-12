coronavirus illinois

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Cases Continue Upward Trend, Mobile Testing Held in Lake Zurich

File photo of coronavirus tests.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

As Illinois’ coronavirus numbers continue to inch upward, state officials are urging residents to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent a larger surge in cases.

Mobile testing units are also being deployed in various parts of the state to serve communities dealing with a rise in potential cases, with one such unit going to Lake Zurich on Sunday after multiple students at area high schools tested positive for the virus.

Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around Illinois on Sunday, July 12:

News

JB Pritzker 26 mins ago

Pritzker, Officials ‘Remain Concerned' About Increases in Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rates

Coronavirus Indiana 2 hours ago

Indiana Reports 560 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Additional Deaths Sunday

Gov. Pritzker Says Officials ‘Remain Concerned’ About Increases in COVID-19 Cases

With cases of coronavirus inching upward in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging residents to continue adhering to state protocols, including the requirement to wear masks in public.

Pritzker sent out a series of social media posts on Sunday emphasizing those rules, saying that they are an “effective tool” to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We remain concerned that cases are rising and positivity rates are inching up,” the governor said. “Now more than ever, we must rely on what the science is telling us. Wearing a face covering is an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. Join me.”

Lake Zurich Hosts Mobile COVID-19 Test Facility After Positive Tests

Health officials have stationed a mobile coronavirus testing site at a suburban high school after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified among participants of a sports camp recently held in the area.

The mobile testing site, located at the Lake Zurich High School’s Performing Arts Center, will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The mobile COVID-19 testing was organized after multiple participants in a sports camp at the high school tested positive for coronavirus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisJB PritzkerLake Zurich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us