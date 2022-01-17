Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Businesses Cited for Vaccine Mandate, New CDC Guidelines

Several Chicago businesses have received citations under the city's new proof of vaccination order.

Plus, from masking guidelines to travel guidance, many are looking for the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Do You Need a Vaccine to Fly? CDC Air Travel Guidelines and What Else to Know

As the omicron variant surges, questions are swirling online about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidance, specifically regarding testing and vaccines.

Specific requirements and guidelines largely depend on where you're located and where you're heading.

Ex-Chicago Alderman Seeks Prison Release Over COVID Concerns

A former Chicago alderman convicted of tax evasion has sought an early release from prison due to his age, medical conditions and the omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge.

Attorneys for Edward Vrdolyak filed an emergency petition Friday, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Attorneys said the 84-year-old suffers from medical conditions including dementia and has a compromised immune system that would put him at higher risk for severe illness or death.

Chicago Cites Restaurants, Gyms for COVID Vaccine Violations

Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 citations to businesses for failing to enforce the city's requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.

The order took effect Jan. 3, and through Wednesday, the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32 citations to 16 businesses.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, a swim school and a children's play space.

Is Dizziness a Symptom of COVID-19? What to Know

COVID-19 can cause a vast number of symptoms with fever, cough and fatigue among those most often reported.

But less common symptoms, such as dizziness, are also important to be aware of.

"Countless studies" from various parts of the world have revealed that dizziness has occurred as the result of COVID infections, according to an article published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

The doctors who authored the article say the findings aren't surprising as dizziness has historically been associated with viral infections.

Here's What You Should Do After a Positive COVID Test, According to the CDC

As the omicron variant continues to drive COVID case numbers upward, some individuals may be faced with the prospect of testing positive for coronavirus for the first time, and may not know what to do if that diagnosis comes.

In the state of Illinois, there have been nearly 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the last two years, and the last month has seen the highest case numbers of the entire pandemic in the state.

Fortunately, most cases of COVID-19 end up producing mild symptoms, and there are a series of steps that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you take if you test positive for the virus.

What If You Test Positive for COVID After Quarantining? Here's What the CDC Says to Do

If you test positive for COVID-19 after quarantining and no longer showing symptoms, do you still have to remain in isolation?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is encouraged, but not required to take a coronavirus test after quarantining for five days post-diagnosis.

After five full days, a person can end the isolation period should they be fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and other symptoms have improved, the CDC wrote online.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 207,203 New Cases, 738 Deaths as Metrics Rise in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 207,203 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 738 additional deaths and over 357,000 new vaccine doses administered.

The new cases and deaths mark a continued increase over the last several weeks.

In all, 2,589,640 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported over the past five days bring the state to 29,099 confirmed COVID fatalities.

CDC Updates Mask Guidance: Here's Which Best Protect From COVID-19

As the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the U.S., health officials contend getting a booster shot and the COVID-19 vaccine are crucial in curbing the spread of the virus, but wearing a face mask is also strongly recommended.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control updated masking guidance, saying N95 and KN95 masks offer the best protection against COVID-19 and people "may choose" to wear them.

Previously, the CDC didn't recommend that the general population wear N95 masks or KN95s, a similar type of mask made in China, fearing that demand would impact the supply in health care settings.

In its update Friday, the CDC said shortages were no longer a concern.

