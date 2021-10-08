Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Timing, Vaccines for Kids, Employee Mandates

When should eligible people receive their booster vaccine? And what should parents know as COVID vaccines for younger children are one step closer to authorization?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

COVID Vaccination Events in Chicago Today

Here's a list of vaccination events being held by Chicago's health department Friday:

CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CPS Jensen Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CPS Warren Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CPS Bouchet School: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CPS Foster School: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CPS Lenart School: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CPS Washington Elementary School: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 49th Ward Library : 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Healing La Villita: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Under 12: What to Know as Company Seeks FDA Authorization

Now that Pfizer has made a formal request to the Food and Drug Administration to extend emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, what should parents know?

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is already authorized in teens aged 12 to 15 and fully approved for ages 16 and up. But with kids now back in school, the holidays near and the extra-contagious delta variant causing a jump in pediatric infections, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

Here's what you should know.

COVID Booster Shot: When Should You Get Your Additional Vaccine Dose?

As more COVID-19 booster shots are administered throughout Illinois, when should eligible people receive their next vaccine dose?

According to the Chicago Department of Pubic Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID booster shots should be administered at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to administer COVID booster shots, Arwady said those would also likely be provided at least six months after the primary vaccine series.

Read more here.

‘Require Your Employees to Get Vaccinated': Biden Pushes Vaccine Mandates in Chicago-Area Visit

President Joe Biden visited a northwest Chicago suburb on Thursday to call for more vaccine mandates, particularly from major employers.

The president arrived at O'Hare International Airport during the afternoon before traveling to Elk Grove Village, kicking off a trip that was originally intended to take place last week but was ultimately postponed.

In Elk Grove Village, Biden visited a construction site being built by Clayco, one of the largest construction companies in the Midwest. The company is taking action weeks ahead of a forthcoming rule by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that will require all employers with more than 100 employees to require that their staffs be vaccinated or face weekly testing for the coronavirus.

Speaking from the site, Biden encouraged other businesses to follow suit, by taking action ahead of the OSHA rule and to go even further by requiring shots for their employees without offering a test-out option.

More details here.

Booster Shots for Moderna and J&J, Vaccines for Kids: Timeline of What's Next

The Food and Drug Administration's outside panel of advisers will have a lot to consider this month, as multiple meetings on booster shots and COVID vaccines for kids are now on the schedule.

According to the agency, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet three times in October to discuss whether to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's booster shots and vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.

The booster shot meetings are slated for Oct. 14-15, where the panel will review booster data from both J&J and Moderna. It’s the first step in a review process that also includes sign-off from the leadership of both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If both agencies give the go-ahead, Americans could begin getting J&J and Moderna boosters later this month.

After that, the same panel will consider vaccinations for children under the age of 12. The group will consider whether emergency use authorization should be granted for Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

Read more here.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked.

Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection.

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about each vaccine.