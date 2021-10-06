Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Timing, Latest on Holiday Guidance

What might the holidays look like in Chicago? The city's top doctor weighed in as families search for guidance on how to celebrate safely.

Plus, when could booster shots for those who received the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines be authorized?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Feds Seize More Counterfeit COVID Vaccine Cards, ‘Misbranded' Ivermectin Pills in Chicago

Officers with US Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that they had seized another batch of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, as well as doses of misbranded Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

The counterfeit vaccination cards represent at least the third batch seized by agents within the last month. The cards were located at the International Mail Facility at O’Hare, according to officials.

Moderna, J&J Booster Shots: When the FDA Could Make a Decision

Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have submitted requests for emergency use authorization of their booster shots of the COVID vaccines, but when could federal regulators make a decision?

The FDA is convening its outside panel of advisers next week to review booster data from both J&J and Moderna. It’s the first step in a review process that also includes sign-off from the leadership of both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If both agencies give the go-ahead, Americans could begin getting J&J and Moderna boosters later this month.

What Could the Holidays Look Like This Year? Chicago's Top Doc Answers

As families begin their preparations for holiday gatherings this fall and winter, many are wondering if in-person gatherings will return following a year that saw many turn virtual.

Chicago health officials are preparing to release guidance for celebrating Halloween this week, but beyond that, the city's top doctor said it's hard to predict, though she admitted she is "a little worried."

"I'm not anticipating, you know, seeing an enormous surge like [last year] but I am a little worried," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "I think what was driving that was us moving inside, frankly. We know there's a reason that influenza season happens every, you know, late fall and winter here, and we could see that with COVID."

Arwady said that she's confident that, if metrics continue on their current trend, gatherings involving fully-vaccinated individuals will likely happen, but it all depends.

‘Today Is Huge': Broadway In Chicago Returns To The Loop

After more than a year with the curtains closed, Broadway in Chicago is reopening in the Loop, with "RENT" opening at the CIBC Theater on Tuesday night.

It has the potential to bring back millions of dollars lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Edwards, CEO of The Chicago Loop Alliance, said the reopening of theaters could boost pedestrian traffic in the Loop by 20%.

Chicago Travel Advisory Drops to 47 States as Connecticut is Removed From List

Chicago's travel advisory dropped to 47 states and three territories, as Connecticut was removed from the city's warning list Tuesday, the city announced.

The city's health department said Connecticut saw its daily case rate drop below the threshold for being on the travel advisory and stay below that threshold for two straight weeks.

Connecticut, California and Puerto Rico are now the only locations not on the city's advisory.

Officials noted, however, that the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Louisiana are close to coming off the list.

J&J Seeks US Clearance for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans.

J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for people 18 and older who previously received the company's one-shot vaccine. While the company said it submitted data on several different booster intervals, ranging from two to six months, it did not formally recommend one to regulators.

When Will Illinois' Mask Mandate End? What Pritzker Says Needs to Happen First

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday Illinois' COVID-19 metrics must be on a "good downward trajectory" before he'll decide whether to rescind the mask mandate that was reinstated in late August due to a rapid rise in cases.

Addressing reporters Monday, Pritzker pointed to progress in the declining number of new hospitalizations, but said the number of existing patients hospitalized with COVID-19 remains steady.

Chicago Officials Expected to Release Halloween Guidance This Week

Chicago health officials are preparing to release guidance for celebrating Halloween this week.

The Chicago Department of Public Health told NBC Chicago Monday that the city "should have an updated Halloween guidance later this week."

"CDPH does follow the CDC and recommend people cons​ult them if they have questions in the meantime," the department said in a statement.

President Biden's Trip to Chicago Now Set for Thursday After Being Postponed

President Joe Biden's expected trip to Chicago has been rescheduled for this week, according to the White House.

The president is set to arrive in the city Thursday, resuming his plans to tout vaccine mandates after the trip was postponed last week.

"The President will travel to the Chicago, Illinois area to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements," the White House said in a release Monday.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked.

Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection.

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about each vaccine.