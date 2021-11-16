Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Eligibility, Travel Advisory Update

Should you get a booster shot and are you eligible? Cook County health officials release their new guidance.

Plus, Chicago's travel advisory is set for an update Tuesday as many prepare their Thanksgiving holiday travel plans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Travel Advisory Set for Update Tuesday

Chicago's travel advisory is set for its weekly update Tuesday with several states potentially coming off the city's warning list ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Currently, the only states and territories not on the travel advisory are Arkansas, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands.

Officials noted last week, however, that Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia are eligible to come off the advisory soon if their metrics remain below the city's threshold.

Suburban Cook County Says No Adults Will Be Denied COVID-19 Booster Shots

Cook County health officials said Monday that all adults would be eligible for COVID-19 booster shots as the county prepares to step up its fight against the global pandemic, but later adjusted those claims to indicate that "no one seeking a booster will be turned away from a vaccination site."

After originally stating that all adults could receive a booster shot, despite federal guidelines recommending otherwise, the Cook County Department of Public Health adjusted its guidance to state that the following groups are eligible for booster shots:

residents who are 65 years and older

residents who are 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

residents 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings at least 6 months after completing the primary series

"It is important to note that no one seeking a booster will be turned away from a vaccination site," the health department said in its updated guidance.

COVID and Thanksgiving: Here's How Chicago Doctors Say You Can Celebrate Safely

Thanksgiving will be noticeably different and less restrictive compared to last year, but COVID-19 is still a top concern for those hoping to celebrate safely.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency fully expects families and friends will gather for the holidays this year. The best way to celebrate safely, according to the CDC, is to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed the message, saying it's "a must" for those who intend on gathering with loved ones for the holiday season.

Read more here.

Illinois Sees 29% Increase in COVID Cases Over Past Week, Data Shows

After seeing metrics decrease for several months, the state of Illinois experienced a more than 20% increase in coronavirus cases within the past week, according to the latest data reported Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health recorded a 29% increase in cases from the week prior, with numbers jumping from 17,462 to 22,600 cases in one week.

Details here.

COVID Booster Eligibility: Who Can Get the Third Vaccine Dose Now?

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for millions across the U.S., but what qualifies you to receive the third dose?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed extra doses of all three of the nation’s vaccines last month, causing health departments across the Chicago area to create plans to put additional shots in arms.

For those eligible, patients should receive a booster dose of the COVID vaccine at least six months after their first series of shots, health officials noted.

Here's a complete breakdown of who is eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID vaccine booster shot, according to the CDC.