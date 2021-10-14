Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Debate, Trick-or-Treat Guidance

A panel of independent advisers begins the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when.

Plus, Chicago releases new trick-or-treat guidelines ahead of Halloween.

Moderna, J&J Booster Shots: What to Know as FDA Panel Meets

The first step toward authorizing booster shots for millions of Americans who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines begins Thursday as a panel of outside of experts for the Food and Drug Administration meets to determine its recommendation.

Last month, the FDA authorized booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine for older Americans and other groups with heightened vulnerability to COVID-19.

Chicago Releases 9 Guidelines for Trick-or-Treating This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, Chicago officials released nine guidelines for people participating in Halloween festivities, including trick-or-treating, the last week of October.

Chicago's Halloweek will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, according to a release from city officials, and involves nine major COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.

CTU Holds Vaccination Events for Teachers, CPS Staff

The Chicago Teachers Union will hold two vaccination events this week "to encourage unvaxed workers to get their shot."

The first event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at CTU headquarters, located at 1901 W. Carroll Ave. A second will be held at the same time and place Friday.

The event will aim to vaccinate any CTU or SEIU rank and file members who have not yet received the COVID vaccine.

PCR vs. Rapid Tests: What to Know About COVID Testing in Illinois

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to appear across Illinois, residents have been searching for the latest information surrounding PCR and rapid coronavirus testing.

After Delay, No Changes Made to Chicago Travel Advisory; 6 Locations Near Removal

Following a delay due to the long holiday weekend, Chicago's travel advisory remained unchanged this week, but city officials say as many as six locations could be removed from the list next week.

The advisory, updated weekly, continues to sit at 47 states and three territories after the latest look at the data, but Chicago's health department said six states and territories could come off next week.

Those include Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and the Virgin Islands.

How Long After Exposure Do COVID Symptoms Appear? Here's What Doctors Say

COVID-positive individuals have reported experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath and many other symptoms associated with the virus.

But how long does it take for symptoms to appear once a person has been exposed? And when is COVID the most transmissible?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incubation period, the time from exposure to when one develops symptoms, ranges from two to 14 days after the initial exposure. Scientists caution, however, "the period of infectiousness" for COVID-19 is not yet known with certainty.

