Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Blue Angels Flyover Set for Tuesday, State Reports 1,656 New Cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in Illinois dropped on Sunday, as 1,656 new cases were reported by the Department of Public Health.

Only 12.13 percent of the 13,653 coronavirus tests conducted in the state over the last 24 hours returned positive results, dropping the state’s overall positivity rate to 18.08 percent since the pandemic began.

As medical professionals continue to fight the virus, the Navy’s Blue Angels squadron will conduct a flyover in Chicago on Tuesday as part of their nationwide salute to first responders.

Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around Illinois today (May 10):

Blue Angels to Put On Aerial Show in Chicago Tuesday

As part of their ongoing salute to first responders across the country, the Navy’s Blue Angels will fly over Chicago on Tuesday, the squadron announced on social media.

Flight patterns and timing have yet to be announced, as the jets will also fly over Detroit and Indianapolis.

Illinois Reports 1,656 New Cases of Coronavirus Sunday

State officials reported more than 1,650 new cases of coronavirus and 57 additional deaths on Sunday as the state continues to battle the illness.

In all, 77,741 people have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 3,406 individuals passing away as a result of the disease.

The state also announced that it had conducted 13,653 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 429,984.

Pritzker Defends State’s Stay-at-Home Order After Salon Owner Files Suit

In a television appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended himself after a lawsuit was filed against his administration over its “stay-at-home” order.

The suit, filed in Clay County by a salon owner, alleges that Pritzker does not have constitutional authority to close businesses amid the pandemic. Recently, a judge in that county ruled against Pritzker’s order and in favor of State Rep. Darren Bailey, who won a temporary restraining order against the state mandate.

“The truth is that the virus is still out there,” he said. “It hasn’t gone anywhere. So we all are going to have to change the way we do things until we are able to eradicate it.”