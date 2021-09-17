Illinois Coronavirus Updates: At-Home COVID Test Questions, Outbreak Cancels Homecoming

What happens with the at-home COVID tests many are taking and how do they get reported?

According to Chicago's top doctor, many do not.

Most At-Home COVID Tests Are Not Reported to Health Department, Chicago's Top Doc Says

Most at-home COVID-19 test results are not being reported to the health department, according to Chicago's top doctor.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live event Thursday that people who get an at-home COVID test are asked to report a positive result to their health care provider who will inform the health department, though that process is not likely happening for every test.

"All of those negatives realistically are not being reported," Arwady said. "We're not counting, you know, it's a fiction that we've ever counted every COVID test."

‘Cheated Death:' Double Lung Transplant Saves Suburban Grandmother After COVID

Laura Bratlien contracted COVID-19 even though she was vaccinated.

A cancer survivor, she tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized on Mother's Day. The Oak Forest grandmother had recently started a new arthritis drug, and doctors believe that lowered her immunity.

With blood clots in her crystalizing lungs and two different types of pneumonia, Bratlien's prognosis was grim.

"He told me you’re going to have a dismal short life, and whatever life you have will be dismal," she said. "They said this to me June 1st."

But Bratlien, her husband and sister were all determined to fight.

Joliet West Parents Challenge High School's Decision to Cancel Homecoming Game Due to Positive COVID Tests

The Joliet West High School football field will not host a homecoming game for the second straight year, after nine football players recently tested positive for the coronavirus and 38 unvaccinated players who tested negative are in quarantine.

“I understand where parents are at and how devastated the kids are, but we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and we have to do everyone we can to keep our students and staff safe,” said Joliet Township High Schools Supt. Dr. Karla Guseman.

According to Guseman, the Will County Health Department notified the school district that it could no longer use the test-to-stay protocol and that all unvaccinated close contact individuals had to quarantine until Sept. 22.

Should You Put Your Vaccination Status on Your Resume? Expert Weighs In

With coronavirus vaccination requirements being mandated for many workers in the U.S., those applying for jobs might be wondering when they should share that information and how.

According to Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of global outplacement and business at the Chicago-based executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., putting a vaccination status on a resume or in a LinkedIn profile might help those looking for employment.

“Vaccination status will certainly be a factor to hiring managers. If they already know you are vaccinated, they can check off that question and will not need to worry about getting that candidate tested every week,” Challenger said in a statement. “It will speed up the hiring process if the HR department already knows in which bucket the candidate goes."

Is Sneezing a Symptom of COVID?

Is sneezing a symptom of COVID?

It's a question many allergy sufferers are wondering this time of year.

With cases of the delta coronavirus variant sparking surges across the country and fall allergy season beginning, it might be hard to distinguish whether your symptoms are from pollen, just a cold or something more.

What to Know About COVID Testing: How Long For Results, When to Get Tested

With increased COVID-19 testing across Illinois, more residents have been searching for the latest information on coronavirus testing in the Chicago area.

From how long it takes to receive test results to when health officials recommend to be tested for COVID, here's what we know.

Chicago's Top Doctor Addresses Vaccine Questions Sparked by Nicki Minaj Tweet

A tweet from Nicki Minaj sparked questions and concerns from many, spreading what experts say was misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine.

Since COVID vaccinations began, experts have sought to debunk certain claims about the vaccine and fertility and pregnancy.

But on Monday, Minaj tweeted that her cousin in Trinidad, where the singer is from, "won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen."

Chicago's top doctor addressed Minaj's tweet directly during a Facebook Live Tuesday.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked.

Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer protection.

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far about each vaccine.