Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Annual Vaccines Proposed

Could COVID shots become more like flu shots given annually?

A new proposal could make that the case.

Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.

US Proposes Once-a-Year COVID Shots for Most Americans

U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to protect against the mutating virus.

Illinois Reports Decline in COVID Case Numbers While ‘Kraken' Variant Spreads in Midwest

Despite cases of the more contagious "Kraken" COVID-19 variant increasing in the Midwest, Illinois has seen a rather significant decline in new COVID cases over the past week, as well as improvements in counties' community level status overall.

According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, as of Friday, a total of 28 counties Illinois were at an elevated COVID status, compared to 56 counties at either "medium" or "high" status a week prior.

Which Symptoms Are Associated With New COVID Variant XBB.1.5 as Midwest Cases Rise?

With the new and highly contagious XBB.1.5 COVID variant now making up nearly 50% of cases nationwide, and as cases in the Midwest rise, which symptoms should you be watching for?

The new and highly contagious COVID variant dubbed XBB.1.5 nearly doubled its prevalence in the Midwest over the last week and experts say that growth will likely continue in the weeks ahead.

The variant now makes up 49.1% of cases in the U.S. and more than 23% of cases in the Midwest, climbing in both metrics from 43% and roughly 14% the week prior, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

7 Counties at Elevated COVID Alert Levels in Chicago Area

Seven counties in the Chicago area remain at an elevated COVID alert level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while a number have dropped to a "low" level.

Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry and Will counties all remained at a "medium" community level, while DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle all dropped to the "low" level.

‘Kraken' COVID Variant, XBB.1.5 Climbing in Midwest, Experts Say More Cases Expected

