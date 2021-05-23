Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 943 New Cases Reported, Amtrak to Resume Service

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state of Illinois continued to decline Sunday, with just 943 new cases reported, along with 24 additional deaths.

The state has now crossed an important vaccination threshold, with more than five million residents now fully vaccinated against the virus.

As cases continue to decline, more services are beginning to resume, with Amtrak announcing that its Illinois train lines will resume regular service.

Here are the latest COVID headlines from around the state.

943 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths, 60K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 943 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 24 additional deaths and more than 60,000 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new case numbers bring the state to 1,375,508 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

The 24 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 22,623 fatalities related to the virus, with another 2,378 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVDI-19 fatalities.

State officials say that 60,746 new COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s average number of daily vaccinations to 75,546 over the last week.

According to officials, more than five million Illinois residents are now fully vaccinated, representing approximately 39.79% of the state’s population.

Amtrak Resuming Full Rail Service Across Illinois

Amtrak is resuming full passenger rail service across Illinois as the number of COVID-19 cases are falling.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week that the full long-distance interstate schedule restores service on four state-sponsored lines.

Service on the Hiawatha line between Milwaukee and Chicago resumes on Sunday. Routes connecting Chicago and Quincy, Chicago and Carbondale and Chicago and St. Louis will operate at full capacity by the middle of July. Tickets for travel on those lines can be reserved now.

Fake Vaccine Cards: Warnings Issued as CDC Guidelines Change

With many wondering whether or not COVID vaccine cards will be required as proof of vaccination now that masking guidelines have changed, concerns over fake vaccine cards are rising.

Searches for the fraudulent cards have risen since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidance to allow fully vaccinated individuals to go maskless in most settings. Illinois and Chicago also adjusted their mandates accordingly this week.

Searches for "fake vaccine card" spiked last week in Illinois following the CDC's announcement and again soared following Illinois' masking update, according to Google Trends.