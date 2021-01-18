Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Regions Move to Tier 1, Suburban Drive-Thru Vaccination Site Opens

Two Illinois regions were allowed to move into Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations over the weekend, with limited indoor dining now allowed, among other loosening of restrictions.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 18:

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Site to Open Monday at Lake County Fairgrounds

Appointment-only drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations will begin Monday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in north suburban Grayslake, county officials said.

Under Phase 1A of Illinois' vaccination plan, doses are currently only available to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B, which will center on residents aged 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," is slated to begin Jan. 25., Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.

In order to receive the vaccine, which will be administered by the Lake County Health Department, an individual must register on the AllVax Portal and have a confirmed appointment, according to a news release.

When the Health Department receives a shipment of vaccine doses, officials said, a number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine are notified to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register on the portal to be notified when it's their turn to be vaccinated.

4 Lake County Restaurants in Defiance of Illinois Indoor Dining Restrictions

Even though restrictions preventing indoor dining remain in effect across Illinois, four restaurants in north suburban Lake County decided to reopen their doors Friday.

The restaurants include Stevens' Steakhouse, Kaiser's Pizza & Pub and Timothy O'Toole's pub in Gurnee as well as the Shanty Restaurant in Wadsworth.

Despite Illinois' current restrictions on indoor dining, four suburban restaurants opened their doors Friday.

Under Illinois' guidelines, indoor dining can resume, in part, as regions begin to move into Tier 1 of the state's coronavirus mitigations and even further as they return to Phase 4.

NBC 5 reached out to officials with the village of Gurnee who confirmed they were aware of the situation, but didn't specify how it's being handled.

Illinois Reports 4,162 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,162 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 29 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,068,829 cases in all 102 counties of the state during the pandemic.

The state has also reported 18,208 deaths, according to the latest figures. Another 1,842 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials say 96,845 test specimens have been returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,763,993 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 6.1%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 7.1%.

As of Saturday night, 3,408 patients in Illinois are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 720 are currently in intensive care units, while 387 are on ventilators.

Indoor Dining Allowed to Resume as Illinois' Region 2 Moves to Tier 1 Mitigations

Another Illinois healthcare region has been allowed to move into Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations, as Region 2 will now allow indoor dining to resume this week.

According to state health officials, the region, home to Peoria and Bloomington, has met the metrics required to allow limited indoor dining to resume, making it the second region in the state to reach that milestone since all 11 healthcare regions were put under Tier 3 mitigations in November.

The region includes Grundy, Kendall and LaSalle counties, along with Bureau, Fulton, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties.

Region 2 was allowed to move to Tier 1 as it continues to see declines in key coronavirus metrics, including positivity rates and hospitalizations. The region’s positivity rate has dropped to 7.3%, while its hospital bed availability ticked upward to 26% on Sunday. The region has seen declines in hospitalizations on each of the last nine days.

Illinois Region Becomes First to Return to Tier 1, Resume Indoor Dining

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that Region 5 has met the requirements to enter Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations, meaning indoor dining can resume.

Region 5, which sits in southern Illinois, can enter Tier 1 mitigations immediately, including bringing back indoor dining and bar service. The region includes the following counties: Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac and Pulaski.

Ezike Urges Precautions, Says New COVID-19 Variant ‘Could Sweep Across Illinois'

Warning that the COVID-19 strain first identified in the United Kingdom spreads more easily, Illinois' top doctor on Friday continued to plead with residents to follow precautions including wearing masks, following social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

The Chicago Department of Health revealed hours earlier that the new, more contagious strain had been found in the city, marking the first known case in both Chicago and Illinois.

A CDPH investigation found that the individual had traveled to the UK and the Middle East in the 14 days prior to diagnosis, officials said, noting that the department had worked to identify the person's close contacts to alert them to quarantine and isolate.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike issued a warning Friday for state residents to remain mindful of mitigations as a new, more contagious COVID-19 variant is found in Illinois.

"As we move towards opening back up, I want to remind people that although we have no evidence that this new variant causes more severe disease, or more death, early studies do show that this variant spreads easier and more quickly," Ezike said.

If the proper mitigations aren't followed, Ezike said, the new variant could sweep across Illinois, as it did in the U.K.

"That would lead us back to a place that we don't want to go," she stated.

What's Changing For Regions Entering Tier 2 Mitigations?

Multiple Illinois regions can now begin entering Tier 2 mitigations, Gov. Pritzker announced Friday, and several others are close to entering that stage of the state's reopening guidelines.

What will that mean for regions entering Tier 2?

Here's a full breakdown of the restrictions still in place in each tier:

Tier 2:

Suspend indoor service

Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day

No tables exceeding 6 people

Tier 1:

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25% or 25 people per room

Establishment must serve food for indoor service

Reservations required and limited to 2 hours

No tables exceeding 4 people indoors

Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day

The move to Tier 2 will mean the return of group fitness classes and the reopening of cultural institutions like museums, with a 25% capacity limit, among other things.

Regions moving out of Tier 3 mitigations can also resume youth and recreational sports.

Pritzker Announces When Illinois Will Move to Phase 1B of Vaccinations

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that the state will begin its next phase of vaccinations against the coronavirus later this month, moving forward with vaccinating residents age 65 and older.

Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan will begin on Jan. 25, Pritzker announced in a COVID-19 briefing.

Phase 1B will center on residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers, and more.

Here's When Indoor Dining Can Resume in Illinois and What Regions Need to Get There

As some Illinois regions begin to lift Tier 3 mitigations, and return to Tier 2 after months of heightened restrictions, the move still won't mean the return of indoor dining.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that indoor dining can resume in part as regions begin to move into Tier 1 and even further as they return to Phase 4.

"The closure of indoor service still applies in regions that remain in Tiers 2

and 3 – in other words, those with a positivity rate at or above 8 percent,

along with failing to meet either of the hospital metrics – until they are able

to meet the Tier 1 standards," Pritzker said.

Those that do reach Tier 1, will be able to open indoor dining for 25 people or at 25 percent capacity per room, whichever is lower, with only four people allowed per table.

"And of course, any regions that have improved enough to move into Phase

4, can resume some greater indoor operations at bars and restaurants as

long as tables are kept six feet apart, just like last summer," Pritzker said.

Pritzker Announces 3 Illinois Regions Can Lift Tier 3 Mitigations

Three Illinois regions are now able to lift Tier 3 mitigations under the state's guidelines, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday.

Those regions, which can now move to Tier 2, include:

Region 1: Northern Illinois (Jo Davies, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Dekalb, Carrol, Ogle, Whiteside, Lee, Crawford)

Region 2: North-Central Illinois (Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, Lasalle)

Region 5: Southern Illinois (Marion, Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Saline, Hamilton, White, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Massac, Pulaski)

"Of our remaining regions, the data shows that most are on track to leave Tier 3 in the coming days if current trends hold," Pritzker said Friday.

Three Illinois regions are now able to lift Tier 3 mitigations under the state's guidelines, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday. NBC 5's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Chicago Health Care Providers Can Begin Modified Next Phase of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Health care providers can begin giving coronavirus vaccines to people over age 65 who live or work in Chicago on Monday in a modified next phase of the city's vaccination plan, officials announced Thursday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced the shift alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a news conference from a new mass vaccination site.

Hospitals and outpatient sites enrolled as COVID-19 vaccine providers are instructed to continue to prioritize health care workers, particularly non-hospital based health care workers in Phase 1A, per the city's updated vaccination plan.

But beginning Monday, if providers have doses of the vaccine available and do not have health care workers scheduled for vaccination, they can move to a new Phase 1B that allows those over age 65 to get the vaccine.

Prioritization will be given to those over age 75 or those over age 65 who have significant underlying conditions, Arwady said.