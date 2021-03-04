Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 100K United Center Vaccine Appointments to Open

More than 100,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the United Center's new mass vaccination site will open Thursday.

Meanwhile, some Cook County residents who received their first dose of the vaccine received a text message asking for proof of treatment, leading to plenty of confusion.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

100K United Center COVID Vaccine Appointments to Open: Here's What You Need to Know

More than 100,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the United Center's new mass vaccination site will open Thursday. Here's a look at what you need to know:

Appointments will open exclusively to Illinois residents age 65 and over at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement, noting that there will be two ways to sign up:

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. The web site is projected to handle much higher volume of appointment requests. Zocdoc will show real-time appointment availability and eligible residents will then be able to select a date/time and book an appointment online. Date of birth will be required when booking an appointment to confirm vaccine eligibility.

To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835. A multi-lingual call center will be available to help seniors make an appointment from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Given the anticipated high demand for appointments, residents who can use the website should book their appointments online. While the call center has 200 staffers, those who need to use the call center will very likely experience lengthy wait times.

The exclusive registration period for seniors will be open through Sunday afternoon, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live update on Tuesday.

Cook County Sends Texts Requesting Proof of COVID Vaccine

An unknown number of Cook County residents who had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine received a text message asking for proof of treatment, leading to plenty of confusion and concern among those who received them.

NBC 5 Investigates looked into the texts and found that they were indeed legitimate. The texts asked recipients to send proof of their vaccine ID card in order to schedule their second dose, but some thought they were being scammed.

Now, Cook County health officials say they are aware of the concerns, saying they discovered “a number of second dose appointments scheduled without a matching record."

The department says it asked individuals to provide their record cards to “ensure we are administering the right vaccine at the right interval.”

According to county officials, there is no central database built to keep track of vaccine doses. To cut down on confusion, Cook County health officials say it’s critical to choose one location for both doses, and for residents to make sure they format their names the same way throughout the entire vaccination process.

NBC 5 Investigates: Searching The Sewers For COVID-19 at the Cook County Jail

Authorities at Cook County Jail are searching for coronavirus clues in the unlikeliest of places: the sewers.

"You know, I wanted to get as far out front of determining what the positivity rrate was in the jail," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart told NBC5. "It's just a proactive thing that I really wanted to do."

The process is complex, but the premise is rather simple. After all, anyone infected with the virus sheds evidence of it in their waste.

And it just so happens that the output of the restrooms and cells at Cook County Jail run in defined sewers out of each division, isolated from storm water or melting snows. It's an ideal place to look for traces of the virus.

If you know how and where to look, that is (and if you don't mind staring down a torrent of sewage). Enter the scientists from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Smokers Now Eligible for COVID Vaccine in Illinois Under Phase 1B Plus

Smoking is on the list of high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities that make someone eligible for the coronavirus vaccine under Illinois' Phase 1B plus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, smoking is considered an "eligible condition" under the phase alongside other conditions like cancer, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy and more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that "being a current or former cigarette smoker increases your risk of severe illness from COVID-19."

Illinois entered its Phase 1B Plus on Feb. 25, increasing eligibility to include people with certain underlying conditions and comorbidities. The move meant an additional 3.4 million people across Illinois became eligible for the vaccine.

Smoking was not on the list of eligible conditions when the phase was first announced, but was added as the state entered the phase last week.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,104 New Cases, 44 Deaths, Over 82K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 2,104 new cases of coronavirus, along with 44 additional deaths and more than 61,000 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new confirmed and probable cases brought the state to 1,191,520 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The 44 new deaths reported Wednesday bring the state to 20,626 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH.

Illinois Vaccinations

Illinois Launching 2 More Mass Vaccination Sites, Including 1 in Des Plaines

Illinois will soon launch two new mass vaccination sites, including one in Des Plaines, officials announced Wednesday.

The state-supported sites are set to launch Thursday in both Des Plaines and Quincy, bringing the total number of mass vaccination sites in Illinois to 18. The Des Plaines site, located in a former K-Mart at 1155 E. Oakton St., marks the fourth such site in Cook County alone.

“The COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines is our latest step forward in vaccinating Cook County and our most vulnerable communities,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “This new site, which is conveniently located for many residents of the northwest suburbs, will be utilized over the coming months as we progress in our program and vaccine supply increases.”

United, American Airlines to Open Vaccination Sites at O'Hare Airport

United and American Airlines have announced plans to offer vaccinations at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

United's "point of distribution" site, which will operate out of the airline's current clinic in Terminal 2 on the baggage claim level, will open Thursday for eligible airport employees.

American Airlines said it will be provided with a "limited supply" of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for distribution to "team members at ORD." The doses will be administered beginning Thursday in the K19 Former Flagship Lounge in Terminal 3, the airline said.

Chicago Could Begin Vaccinating Phase 1C Earlier Than Expected, Officials Say

After previously announcing Phase 1C would likely begin at the end of March, Chicago's top doctor said Tuesday that the city could begin the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations earlier than anticipated.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city could begin vaccinating those eligible in Phase 1C at an earlier date, based on an increase of available COVID vaccine doses in the state."

However, Arwady noted that as of Tuesday, the estimated state date would not change, nor any eligibility criteria.

"We'll make adjustments to that as we always have, as we see how vaccine doses come in," Arwady said. "But honestly, the way they've been coming in is about how I've expected them to come in. March is going to look a lot better than February did related to vaccine. And I think April is going to look a lot better than March."

Arwady has said Phase 1C would likely begin March 29 and Phase 2, which includes all residents over the age of 16, could begin May 31.