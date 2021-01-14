Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 10 Chicago Businesses Cited, Lightfoot to Update on Vaccinations

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top doctor are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

Lightfoot, Chicago's Top Doctor to Update on Vaccinations

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top doctor are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.

Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:15 a.m. at Richard J Daley College, according to Lightfoot's public schedule.

10 Businesses in Chicago Cited For Violating COVID-19 Restrictions

City officials cited 10 businesses and a residence over the weekend for violating COVID-19 restrictions by allowing indoor dining or drinking.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 105 investigations over the weekend, the agency said in a statement.

Those cited include:

Brigadoon at 5748 W. Lawrence Ave.;

Doc B’s at 55 E. Grand Ave.;

Exit at 1315 W. North Ave.;

Fox’s Beverly Pub at 9956 S. Western Ave.;

Guide’s Sports Club at 5544 S. Archer Ave.;

Joe’s Import at 813 W. Fulton Market;

Kabobi at 4748 N. Kedzie Ave.;

La Palapa at 2000 W. 34th St.;

McGee’s Tavern & Grille at 950 W. Webster Ave.;

An unlicensed commercial location at 1891 N. Milwaukee Ave.; and

An unlicensed residential location in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue.

The establishments are among the 395 businesses cited by the city for violating coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic began in March, the agency said. During the same period, 774 business have been issued warnings.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.

Illinois Officials Report 5,862 New Coronavirus Cases, 97 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois health officials have reported 5,862 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, along with 97 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 1,046,030 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 17,840 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 76,107 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide testing total to 14,339,584.

According to a press release from IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate on all tests performed dropped to 7.3%, while the positivity rate on unique individuals tested now stands at 8.3% during that time.

Hospitalizations increased slightly Wednesday, with 3,642 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 749 are currently in intensive care units, while 386 are on ventilators.

Chicago to Begin Vaccinating Residents 65 and Older With 'Leftover Doses' Next Week: CDPH

Chicago is set to begin giving residents 65 and older the coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, launching the next phase of the city's rollout, health officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will allow residents older than 65 to begin being vaccinated next week, "but only with leftover doses not claimed by health care workers & long-term care facility residents," the department said.

"That would launch the next phase of the vaccination effort," according to CDPH.

While it's not the full Phase 1B initially planned for the city, it comes on the heels of a request from the the Trump Administration, which this week asked states to vaccinate people age 65 and over and those under 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk.

Chicago Changes Travel Order Guidance 'to Prevent Further Spread of COVID-19'

Chicago's emergency travel order was changed once again Tuesday as the city transitions to a two-tiered system "to prevent further spread of COVID-19," health officials announced.

Under the new guidelines, which take effect Friday, states are categorized as either "orange" or "yellow," eliminating a previous "red" category.

Orange states and territories have average coronavirus rates above 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents and yellow states and territories have rates below 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

"Chicago has experienced several weeks of mostly stable or declining new daily cases, and the test positivity rate has decreased and is now 10.3%," CDPH said in a release Tuesday. "The city is now seeing 38 new daily cases based on a 7-day rolling average, which is a lower rate than when the 3-tiered system was implemented in November 2020."

As of Tuesday, Hawaii is the only state listed as "yellow" and all 49 other states are in the orange category, as are Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, according to the city's health department. The list is next set to be updated on Jan. 26.

Are You Eligible to Get Vaccinated in the Next Phase of Illinois' Plan?

More than 3 million Illinois residents are expected to be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the next phase of the state's rollout.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he plans to announce sometime this week when the state will enter Phase 1B, though some areas may already be allowed to do so. Moving to the next phase, however, won't mean that those eligible during the first phase cannot still receive the vaccine.

"I expect to make a formal announcement later this week on when Illinois

will move into Phase 1B on a statewide basis," Pritzker said during his coronavirus update Monday. "Of course, anyone in Phase 1A who has chosen not to get vaccinated yet will always be able to opt in during any subsequent round – this is about leaving no vaccine sitting on the shelves as we move forward."

Phase 1B will center on residents age 65 years and older and "frontline essential workers," including first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers, and more.

Click here for more on who is eligible in the next phase.