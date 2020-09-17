Illinois Confirms 2,056 New Cases of Coronavirus, 25 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials confirmed 2,056 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 25 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases reported Thursday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 268,207 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 25 new fatalities brings the statewide death toll to 8,392, according to officials.

On Thursday, officials reported 57,800 new test samples turned in to state laboratories, bringing the total number of tests conducted statewide to 4,920,938.

The seven-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 3.6%, a decease from 3.7% the previous day.

Hospitalization numbers in the state continued to drop slightly, with 1,558 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 359 are in intensive care units, and 144 are on ventilators, per new figures released Thursday.