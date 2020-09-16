Illinois Confirms 1,941 New Cases of Coronavirus, 35 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois health officials confirmed 1,941 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 35 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases reported Wednesday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 266,151 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 35 new fatalities brings the statewide death toll to 8,367, according to officials.

Wednesday, officials reported 52,311 new test samples turned in to state laboratories, bringing the total number of tests conducted statewide to 4,863,138.

The seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 3.7%, an increase from 3.6% the previous two days.

Hospitalization numbers in the state dropped slightly, with 1,565 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 345 are in intensive care units, and 143 are on ventilators, per new figures released Wednesday.