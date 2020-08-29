Illinois Confirms 1,880 New Cases of Coronavirus, 11 Additional Deaths Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,880 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 11 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Saturday marked another unfortunate milestone for the state, as more than 8,000 fatalities have now been attributed to the virus. A total of 8,008 residents have died due to coronavirus-related causes, officials say.

With the new cases of the virus confirmed Saturday, a total of 231,363 cases of coronavirus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

The state’s testing numbers continue to increase, with 48,784 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state will likely cross the 4 million tests threshold on Sunday, with 3,973,089 tests having been performed since data collection began in March.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate, a key metric the state uses to determine whether new restrictions will need to be imposed, fell slightly on Saturday, dropping to 4%, according to the state.

The news remains grim in two regions of the state that have seen increased restrictions, including in Region 4, where the seven-day positivity rate remains at 10.4%, well above the number needed for restrictions to be extended.

Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, saw its positivity rate drop to 8.3% as the region looks to reverse recent increases in that number.