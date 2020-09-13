coronavirus illinois

Illinois Confirms 1,462 New Cases of Coronavirus, 14 Additional Deaths Sunday

Illinois health officials confirmed 1,462 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases reported Sunday bring the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 261,371 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The 14 new fatalities brings the statewide death toll to 8,309, according to officials.

Sunday, officials reported 46,890 new test samples turned in to state laboratories, bringing the total number of tests conducted statewide to 4,735,866.

The seven-day positivity rate remained steady at 3.7%, with 11,791 new cases of the virus in the last seven days, along with 317,494 tests conducted.

Hospitalization numbers in the state did decline a bit on Sunday, with 1,422 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide. Of those patients, 328 are in intensive care units, and 136 are on ventilators, per new figures released today.

