Illinois Casinos Could Lose Licenses If They Fail to Take Virus Precautions, Regulators Warn

Casinos that fail to follow guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus could be disciplined, including loss of their license, Illinois regulators warned this week.

Illinois allowed video gaming businesses and casinos to begin reopening on Wednesday. Marcus Fruchter, administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board, reminded operators in a message released Thursday that they must follow state protocols for operating during the pandemic.

Requirements include face coverings in gaming establishments and casinos and social distancing along with regular hand washing, Fruchter said.

Failing to comply could result in discipline, including revoked licenses, he said.

“More importantly, disregard of such preventative measures and requirements could contribute to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and another potential suspension of gaming operations,” he said. “That is a result nobody wants. We urge you not to let it happen.”

