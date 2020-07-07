Illinois-Based Classic Cinemas to Temporarily Shutter All 14 Theaters Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Illinois-based movie theater chain Classic Cinemas will temporarily close all of its locations on Thursday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, the theater chain cited the lack of new movie releases and extra costs associated with protocols made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons behind the decision.

Thank you to everyone for being a part of the Classic Cinemas family — whether you patronized our theatres over the past...

The Downers Grove-based chain operates 14 theater locations, including 13 in Illinois. Theaters in Carpentersville, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst, Fox Lake, Freeport, Kankakee, North Riverside, Oak Park, Sandwich, St. Charles and Woodstock will be impacted by the closure announcement.

The chain reopened theaters when Illinois moved into Phase Four of the “Restore Illinois” plan, which allowed theaters to reopen under strict occupancy and safety guidelines. Despite that reopening, many movies that had been slated for summer release were pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic, leaving theaters scrambling to book older films instead.