Illinois Announces All Residents, Staff at State’s Veterans’ Homes Have Been Tested for COVID-19

With Illinois continuing to increase its efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in congregant settings, the state announced Wednesday that it has tested all residents and staff at state-run veterans’ homes.

The announcement was made after tests were completed at facilities in Anna, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy, according to a press release.

“Our veterans’ home staff continue to operate with extreme vigilance in ensuring the safety of our nation’s heroes through this crisis, adhering to best protocols and isolation practices as determined by IDPH and other public health experts,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

According to test results provided by the state, a total of 30 residents out of 220 tested at the Manteno facility tested positive for the virus. Of the facility’s 307 employees, 19 have tested positive.

The facility also reported one death as a result of the virus.

According to officials, all residents who have tested positive, and those who have come into contact with those residents, are all isolated.

The news was much better from the other three facilities under state control. In Anna, five residents of the facility’s 51 residents tested positive, but no staff have tested positive for the virus. At LsSalle, one resident tested positive, but no other residents or staff have contracted the virus.

In Quincy, no positive tests have been reported, but there are still a number of test results pending. According to officials, 50 residents have had their results returned, while 289 are awaiting results. A total of 250 staff members have tested negative, and approximately 50 are awaiting results.

The testing results were released as the state increases its focus on keeping residents in long-term care facilities safe. In the state’s veterans’ homes, restrictions had gone into place in early March, when officials were instructed to screen all visitors on March 5. All vendors were stopped from entering facilities on March 10, along with all off-campus activities.

In-room meals were also implemented on that date, and restrictions were placed on family visits at that time.

Staff at all four facilities are continuing to wear masks, use gloves and gowns, and intensifying their cleaning and disinfection protocols.