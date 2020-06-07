hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine is Not Dead Yet

Trials for its use against COVID-19 continue, with some researchers still hopeful it can serve as a preventative in people not yet exposed to the virus

Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Medication Illustration
John Phillips/Getty Images

Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted and previously taken by President Donald Trump to fight coronavirus, has fallen out of favor and public view as studies — like one halted Friday — have suggested it does little to treat infection while exposing users to dangerous side effects.

Not all researchers have given up on the drug, however, and recent developments show it is not yet dead as a potential weapon against COVID-19, especially as a preventative in people not yet exposed to the virus.

On Thursday, three authors retracted a widely publicized study about the use of the drug in coronavirus patients. The authors had found COVID-19 patients who took the drug were more likely to die. After its publication in the influential British medical journal The Lancet, however, the authors faced criticism over their data.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Endangered Species 22 hours ago

Coronavirus Disrupts Global Fight to Save Endangered Species

Prince William 24 hours ago

Prince William Reveals He’s Been a Helpline Volunteer

When the company that supplied the data declined to provide the full data set and other information for review, three of the study's four authors wrote, "Based on this development, we can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

hydroxychloroquinecoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us